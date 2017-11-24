Ronnie Stanley Says He 'Feels Fine,' Expects to Play Monday

Nov 24, 2017 at 09:15 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

The Ravens should get a huge piece of their offense back for this week's matchup with the Houston Texans.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley told reporters that he "feels fine" and expects to play this week after missing last Sunday's game with a concussion. He spoke with reporters for the first time since suffering the concussion on Nov. 5 against the Tennessee Titans, indicating he has cleared the necessary steps of the NFL's concussion protocol.

"That was probably the most impactful [concussion] that I've had in my career, but I feel fine now," Stanley said Friday. "I do believe I've cleared enough hurdles and passed everything that I needed."

Stanley missed last week's matchup against the Green Bay Packers after being a limited participant in practice all week leading up to the game. He was a full participant in Friday's practice, and said that ultimately the decision on his status will come down to the team's medical staff.

"I have no idea what the coaches and doctors are thinking because I know they're still trying to weigh out the options," he said. "They just want me to be safe."

The Ravens could certainly use their starting left tackle on the field this week as they look for ways to slow down talented pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The former No. 1 overall pick can cause major disruptions for opposing offenses, and the Ravens want to have their franchise left tackle on the field against him.

"He's a big challenge," Stanley said. "Everyone in the league knows Jadeveon and what he brings to the table – speed, athleticism, power – there's not going to be an easy snap against him."

