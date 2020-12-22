Rookie Class Is Playing a Big Role Down the Stretch

"Even Derek Wolfe and I were saying – a guy who has been around for a while – we've never seen that before," Harbaugh said. "We've never seen an offensive lineman pick up a ball and actually gain yards without fumbling."

Rookie inside linebacker Malik Harrison has been part of the inside linebacker rotation every game, and he has also been a standout on special teams. When inside linebacker L.J. Fort was out of the lineup against the Indianapolis Colts, Harrison started and had his best game of the season.

Two other rookies are important players on special teams. Devin Duvernay has been the kick returner all year and took a 93-yarder the distance in Week 3, while James Proche II has been a sure-handed punt returner. Duvernay has seen fewer offensive snaps the past couple weeks, going from 80 percent against Dallas to 15 percent versus Cleveland and six percent against Jacksonville.

There was speculation before the season that this could be a difficult year for rookies in general, but for the Ravens, that hasn't been the case. They're getting contributions from rookies in all three phases, and they all seem to share the same outlook as Dobbins, who doesn't believe in rookies running out of gas.