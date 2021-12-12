Rookie WR Rashod Bateman Has a Breakout Game in Cleveland

Bateman also had a 20-yard catch and run at the end of the first half that set up Justin Tucker for a 42-yard field goal. Bateman ran a comeback route on Williams for what would have been just a 5-yard gain but juked and burst up field to pick up another 15.

As the Ravens offense continues to deal with heavy blitzing, it seems Bateman could be the answer as both a deep threat and underneath option who can made defenders miss.

While tight end Mark Andrews still led the team in targets (11) and receiving yards (115), it seems Bateman is poised to do more.

He was coming off his first game without a catch in Pittsburgh last week. Bateman was targeted just once against the Steelers, but tied Marquise "Hollywood" Brown with eight targets in Cleveland.