Roquan Smith to Host Free 0 Jersey Exchange for Fans 

Aug 18, 2023 at 01:21 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081823ro
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith changed his uniform jersey to No. 0, but he's looking out for people who still have his old No. 18.

Smith will host a free jersey exchange at Jimmy's Famous Seafood (6526 Holabird Ave.) on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The first 200 fans who come with his No. 18 Ravens jersey will be able to exchange it for a new No. 0 Smith jersey.

In addition to the jersey exchange, Smith will donate all the No. 18 jerseys to WIN Family Services and will host 8-10 kids from WIN to join him at Jimmy's.

At the end of last season, Smith told reporters he was going to stick with his No. 18. However, in March NFL owners approved a proposal to allow all position groups except offensive and defensive linemen to wear No. 0, opening the door for Smith to make the switch. Smith is the first player in Ravens history to wear No. 0 and Smith he explained why he made the decision in May.

"I look at the No. 0 as a new beginning — continuing to build a foundation of greatness with the start of a new season," Smith said. "A strong and solid foundation is what you must have before anything else, and you must be willing to work for what comes next. This is my first start of a season with the Ravens, and I see no better number that represents that journey to greatness."

