Roquan Smith Changes Jersey Number to Zero

When Roquan Smith zeroes in to make a tackle next season, opponents will see No. 0 staring them in the face.

The Ravens' All-Pro inside linebacker has decided to change from No. 18 to No. 0 next season, becoming the first player in franchise history to wear No. 0.

Smith said he's making the jersey change because he sees the 2023 season as a fresh start, in his first full season with the Ravens after being traded from the Bears to Baltimore midway through the 2022 season.

In March, NFL owners approved a proposal to allow all position groups except offensive and defensive linemen to wear No. 0, opening the door for Smith to make the switch.

This won't be the first jersey change for Smith, who wore No. 58 when he played for the Bears and No. 3 when he played at Georgia.

However, wearing a signature jersey like No. 0 seems fitting for Smith, a relentless player who has averaged 138.6 tackles per year during his five NFL seasons.