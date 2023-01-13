Roquan Smith Named First-Team AP All-Pro

Jan 13, 2023 at 01:19 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011323-Roquan
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith has been named a first-team All-Pro for the first time.

The 25-year-old inside linebacker, who has quickly become a leader on Baltimore's defense, was named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press for the 2022 season, after making the second team in both 2020 and 2021.

Smith, who signed a five-year contract with the Ravens on Wednesday reportedly worth $100 million, continues to collect significant honors. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December/January and has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. Earlier this week, the local media named Smith the team's Most Valuable Player.

In nine games with the Ravens since being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears, Smith has 86 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three passed defended, two sacks and an interception.

However, Smith's impact cannot be measured by stats alone. His leadership, intensity and sideline-to-sideline pursuit have helped raised the level of play for the entire defensive unit. Over the last six games, the Ravens have surrendered just 14.7 points per game, and Smith's play has been a major catalyst for the unit's strong performance.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and long-snapper Nick Moore were named second-team All-Pro. Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson and long snapper Andrew DePaola of the Vikings were named first-team All-Pro.

The most accurate kicker in NFL history, Tucker has been first-team All-Pro five times (2013, '16,'18, '19 and '21). Tucker made the Pro Bowl for the sixth time this season and had another superb campaign, leading the NFL with 37 made field goals and a career high of 142 points. Tucker led the AFC in scoring, one point behind league-leading Jason Myers (143 points) of Seattle.

Moore has been an excellent long snapper since assuming the role two seasons ago, and his reliability has been an important component of Tucker's success.

The only other Ravens players to get at least one All-Pro vote were tight end Mark Andrews (fourth), cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left guard Ben Powers and punt returner Devin Duvernay.

