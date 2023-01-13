Roquan Smith Named First-Team AP All-Pro

Roquan Smith has been named a first-team All-Pro for the first time.

The 25-year-old inside linebacker, who has quickly become a leader on Baltimore's defense, was named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press for the 2022 season, after making the second team in both 2020 and 2021.

Smith, who signed a five-year contract with the Ravens on Wednesday reportedly worth $100 million, continues to collect significant honors. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December/January and has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. Earlier this week, the local media named Smith the team's Most Valuable Player.

In nine games with the Ravens since being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears, Smith has 86 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three passed defended, two sacks and an interception.

However, Smith's impact cannot be measured by stats alone. His leadership, intensity and sideline-to-sideline pursuit have helped raised the level of play for the entire defensive unit. Over the last six games, the Ravens have surrendered just 14.7 points per game, and Smith's play has been a major catalyst for the unit's strong performance.