Roquan Smith Is Excited to Bring Physical Football to London

Linebacker Roquan Smith played in London once before as a member of the Chicago Bears, and he's excited to be back with the Ravens to show what they're made of, especially against another physical team in the Tennessee Titans.

"It's going to be a sweet game for London, the U.K., to actually show … you know, some teams can be more finesse than others … two old-school teams that are going to hit each other in the mouth and see who is the last man standing," Smith said. "Thirteen rounds and see who is going to have the knockout punch, and I'm erring on the side of Baltimore. I'm excited about it and I think it's going to be a great game to put on for the fans here."