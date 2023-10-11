Roquan Smith Is Excited to Bring Physical Football to London

Oct 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

101123roquan
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: S Kyle Hamilton, ILB Roquan Smith

The Ravens aren't just bringing football abroad this Sunday. They're bringing their brand of football abroad.

Linebacker Roquan Smith played in London once before as a member of the Chicago Bears, and he's excited to be back with the Ravens to show what they're made of, especially against another physical team in the Tennessee Titans.

"It's going to be a sweet game for London, the U.K., to actually show … you know, some teams can be more finesse than others … two old-school teams that are going to hit each other in the mouth and see who is the last man standing," Smith said. "Thirteen rounds and see who is going to have the knockout punch, and I'm erring on the side of Baltimore. I'm excited about it and I think it's going to be a great game to put on for the fans here."

Led by Head Coach Mike Vrabel, a former NFL linebacker, the Titans also have a physical brand of football. Running back Derrick Henry can set the tone with his pads and did so two weeks ago when he piled up 122 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Bengals.

101123lounge

524: Roquan Smith on Bringing Real Football to London, Ray Lewis Comparisons, Bears Trade, Leadership

Ravens LB Roquan Smith joins our insiders, Mink and Garrett, to talk about moving on from the Steelers loss, playing in London, his trash talk and leadership, comparisons to Ray Lewis, the Bears trading him, and much more.

Listen On Apple Podcasts

"I think it's definitely going to be a physical game," Smith said. "I watched the game of theirs (against the Colts) on the flight over here and just knowing Vrabel's motto and everything like that. They pride themselves on physicality and things of that nature, but so do we – more so violence as opposed to physicality, a little step above."

The Ravens and Titans have a longstanding rivalry, dating back to the early Ray Lewis-Eddie George days. But the intensity of the rivalry has ebbed and flowed depending on how often they've met each other and the stakes of the games.

It was intense a few years ago when the Titans eliminated the top-seeded Ravens early from the 2019 playoffs. They met again twice the following season. Henry had a game-winning touchdown in overtime of a regular-season game at M&T Bank Stadium, but the Ravens got revenge with a wild-card playoff win in Tennessee, punctuated by a Marcus Peters interception and celebration on the Titans' midfield logo after they had stomped on Baltimore's logo the two meetings prior.

Sunday's game at neutral Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the teams' first regular-season meeting since the 2020 playoff game.

"I definitely heard about some of those things from the past," Smith said.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Is Surprised He's an International Star, Loving London

The playing surface at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be under the microscope. The Ravens refocused during a 45-minute team meeting. Drop passes becoming a lingering issue isn't a concern.
news

Mailbag: What's the Level of Concern With the Wide Receivers?

Why do the Ravens use rugby balls? Why isn't Gus Edwards being used more? Why didn't the Ravens call on Justin Tucker?
news

Ravens Tackles Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari Return to Practice

Morgan Moses returned to practice Wednesday and Patrick Mekari is on the field after Sunday's early exit.
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Drop Following 'Fluky' Loss

The Ravens are no longer a consensus top 10 team after Sunday's frustrating and perplexing defeat at Pittsburgh.
news

Late for Work: Torrey Smith Calls Out Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe for 'Ridiculous' Criticism of Lamar Jackson

What's gone right and wrong on offense and defense to this point? Where do the Ravens rank on the 'panic scale?'
news

Ravens Eye View: Lamar Jackson's Stellar Day, And More, in Pittsburgh

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense took many shots down the field in Pittsburgh in Week 5.
news

Late for Work: Terrell Suggs Reveals Why He Left the Ravens

Lamar Jackson is named PFF's Offensive Player of the Week. Goal-line fade draws criticism. Rex Ryan attributes drops to … catching rugby balls in practice?
news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Steelers

Malik Harrison got a lot of snaps at outside linebacker. Justice Hill got most of the running back snaps.
news

Around the AFC North: Ja'Marr Chase Has Monster Game, Bengals Get Offense on Track

Will the Browns cut down on their turnovers and improve offensively following their bye week? Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is earning a larger role in Pittsburgh's defense.
news

What the Steelers Said After Beating Ravens

Here's what the Steelers had to say after their 17-10 win over the Ravens in Week 5.
news

Ravens Hope Longer Stay in London Leads to Better Result

After being soundly defeated in London on their last visit in 2017, the Ravens decided to leave spend the entire week overseas, hoping the change helps them perform better.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising