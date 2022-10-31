Reports: Ravens Trade for Top Tackler Roquan Smith

The Ravens have reportedly made a big splash before the NFL trade deadline, as they've acquired linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and others.
Baltimore reportedly gave up second- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 draft for Smith.
The Ravens also are reportedly sending linebacker A.J. Klein to the Bears as part of the deal.
Smith, 25, is one of the best inside linebackers in the league and would make a fearsome duo with Patrick Queen. Veteran starter Josh Bynes is dealing with a quad injury that held him out of action last week against the Buccaneers. Queen, who has had three straight excellent games, tweeted his approval of the reported deal.
Smith leads the NFL with 83 tackles this season and only Bobby Wagner has tallied more tackles than him over the past five seasons. The 8th-overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Georgia, Smith has been a steady playmaker racking up 607 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and seven interceptions over the past four-plus seasons.
Smith made a public request for a trade this offseason after not reaching a contract extension with the Bears, but when a deal didn't get worked out he still reported for training camp and got to work. Smith called negotiations with the Bears "distasteful."
He's reportedly playing this season on a salary-cap hit of $9.7 million, but he's set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta has a history of landing big-time defensive players at the trade deadline. He got cornerback Marcus Peters in 2019 and pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue in 2020. The Ravens signed Peters to a contract extension later that season but did not re-sign Ngakoue, instead getting a compensatory pick in the following year's draft.
For now, the Ravens reportedly have a new difference-maker in the middle of a defense that's on the way up. After a tough start, Baltimore's defense has had strong outings the past several weeks and Smith could take it over the top.