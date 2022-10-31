Reports: Ravens Trade for Top Tackler Roquan Smith

Smith leads the NFL with 83 tackles this season and only Bobby Wagner has tallied more tackles than him over the past five seasons. The 8th-overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Georgia, Smith has been a steady playmaker racking up 607 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and seven interceptions over the past four-plus seasons.

Smith made a public request for a trade this offseason after not reaching a contract extension with the Bears, but when a deal didn't get worked out he still reported for training camp and got to work. Smith called negotiations with the Bears "distasteful."

He's reportedly playing this season on a salary-cap hit of $9.7 million, but he's set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta has a history of landing big-time defensive players at the trade deadline. He got cornerback Marcus Peters in 2019 and pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue in 2020. The Ravens signed Peters to a contract extension later that season but did not re-sign Ngakoue, instead getting a compensatory pick in the following year's draft.