Reports: Ravens Trade for Top Tackler Roquan Smith

Oct 31, 2022 at 04:15 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

103122-Smith1
Rex Arbogast/AP Photos
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is sacked by Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

The Ravens have reportedly made a big splash before the NFL trade deadline, as they've acquired linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and others.

Baltimore reportedly gave up second- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 draft for Smith.

The Ravens also are reportedly sending linebacker A.J. Klein to the Bears as part of the deal.

Smith, 25, is one of the best inside linebackers in the league and would make a fearsome duo with Patrick Queen. Veteran starter Josh Bynes is dealing with a quad injury that held him out of action last week against the Buccaneers. Queen, who has had three straight excellent games, tweeted his approval of the reported deal.

Smith leads the NFL with 83 tackles this season and only Bobby Wagner has tallied more tackles than him over the past five seasons. The 8th-overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Georgia, Smith has been a steady playmaker racking up 607 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and seven interceptions over the past four-plus seasons.

Smith made a public request for a trade this offseason after not reaching a contract extension with the Bears, but when a deal didn't get worked out he still reported for training camp and got to work. Smith called negotiations with the Bears "distasteful."

He's reportedly playing this season on a salary-cap hit of $9.7 million, but he's set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta has a history of landing big-time defensive players at the trade deadline. He got cornerback Marcus Peters in 2019 and pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue in 2020. The Ravens signed Peters to a contract extension later that season but did not re-sign Ngakoue, instead getting a compensatory pick in the following year's draft.

For now, the Ravens reportedly have a new difference-maker in the middle of a defense that's on the way up. After a tough start, Baltimore's defense has had strong outings the past several weeks and Smith could take it over the top.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo to Be Activated

Injuries to Mark Andrews and Gus Edwards appear to be minor. John Harbaugh discusses trade possibilities with deadline approaching. Tyler Linderbaum's game is translating well to the NFL.

news

Rashod Bateman to Miss a Few Weeks With Foot Injury

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman reaggravated his foot injury. DeSean Jackson looks ready to go.

news

Around the AFC North: Will Bengals Win Without Ja'Marr Chase?

Browns are reportedly willing to trade Kareem Hunt. Steelers lament their mental mistakes as they enter their bye week 2-6.

news

Late for Work 10/31: Considering Possible Trade Targets Before NFL Deadline

Pundits debate the two-horse race in the AFC North. ESPN ranks Ravens' roster deepest in the NFL. Gus Edwards' hamstring injury reportedly minor.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 8

With the Ravens having the weekend off after Thursday Night Football, here's who fans should be rooting for in Week 8.

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Offensive Line Is Making a Statement

Baltimore's offensive line was dominant in Tampa. Geno Stone looks like Chuck Clark 2.0. Seven of Baltimore's last nine games are against teams that are 2-5.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens feasted in the running game with center Tyler Linderbaum leading the way. Odafe Oweh flashed in the run game and the Ravens secondary made Tom Brady think twice.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely got great grades from PFF. The Ravens utilized Kenyan Drake early and often. Broderick Washington stepped up for Calais Campbell.

news

What the Buccaneers Said After Loss to Ravens

Todd Bowles said Shaq Barrett has an Achilles injury that 'doesn't look good.' Tom Brady credits the Ravens for outplaying the Buccaneers.

news

Late for Work 10/28: Pundits React to a 'Monster Win' in Tampa Bay

Was this Lamar Jackson's best all-around game? Welcome back, preseason form Isaiah Likely. Tyler Linderbaum was a bully last night in the best way.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in Tampa Bay

The Ravens needed a win like this. Halftime "adjustments" got the win. More answers stepped up with Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman out.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising