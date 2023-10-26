Roquan Smith Back at Ravens Practice, Says He'll Play in Arizona

You can exhale now, Ravens fans; linebacker Roquan Smith is back at practice and will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Smith didn't practice Wednesday, his first absence of the season, due to a shoulder injury, but he was back on the field Thursday as a full practice participant.

Asked if his shoulder was feeling OK, Smith said, "As long as the sun rises on Sunday and the NFL don't cancel any games, you'll see me out there."

Smith will have a special look in Arizona too. Fellow linebacker Patrick Queen gave him a black cowboy hat that Smith plans on wearing to the game.