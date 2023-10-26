Roquan Smith Back at Ravens Practice, Says He'll Play in Arizona

You can exhale now, Ravens fans; linebacker Roquan Smith is back at practice and will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
Smith didn't practice Wednesday, his first absence of the season, due to a shoulder injury, but he was back on the field Thursday as a full practice participant.
Asked if his shoulder was feeling OK, Smith said, "As long as the sun rises on Sunday and the NFL don't cancel any games, you'll see me out there."
Smith will have a special look in Arizona too. Fellow linebacker Patrick Queen gave him a black cowboy hat that Smith plans on wearing to the game.
"We're going out West," Smith said. "I think I'm a cowboy in my spare time anyway. I'm with PQ, so we're two cowboys and we have a job to handle."
Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) also returned to the practice field Thursday as a limited participant, seemingly giving him a chance to play against the Cardinals.
The only Ravens player not spotted by reporters at Thursday's practice is safety Marcus Williams (hamstring).
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) were limited participants Thursday.
The big news in Arizona is that quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) has been removed from the injury report. Though he is physically well enough to play, that doesn't mean he'll start on Sunday, but Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said Baltimore will be ready in case he does.