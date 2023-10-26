Presented by

Roquan Smith Back at Ravens Practice, Says He'll Play in Arizona

Oct 26, 2023 at 02:28 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

102623wpwn
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith

You can exhale now, Ravens fans; linebacker Roquan Smith is back at practice and will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Smith didn't practice Wednesday, his first absence of the season, due to a shoulder injury, but he was back on the field Thursday as a full practice participant.

Asked if his shoulder was feeling OK, Smith said, "As long as the sun rises on Sunday and the NFL don't cancel any games, you'll see me out there."

Smith will have a special look in Arizona too. Fellow linebacker Patrick Queen gave him a black cowboy hat that Smith plans on wearing to the game.

"We're going out West," Smith said. "I think I'm a cowboy in my spare time anyway. I'm with PQ, so we're two cowboys and we have a job to handle."

Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) also returned to the practice field Thursday as a limited participant, seemingly giving him a chance to play against the Cardinals.

The only Ravens player not spotted by reporters at Thursday's practice is safety Marcus Williams (hamstring).

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) were limited participants Thursday.

The big news in Arizona is that quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) has been removed from the injury report. Though he is physically well enough to play, that doesn't mean he'll start on Sunday, but Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said Baltimore will be ready in case he does.

Related Content

news

Part of Marquise Brown Trade, Tyler Linderbaum Is Taking Off in Year 2

John Harbaugh talks about preparing for two quarterbacks. Arizona's rushing attack has been a strength this season. 
news

SociaLight: Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith Plan Matching Cowboy Outfits

The inside linebacker duo will debut their Halloween costumes Sunday when they face the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cardinals

The Ravens (5-2) will look to win their third straight game when they face the Cardinals (1-6) in Arizona.
news

Big Boi to Perform at Ravens-Bengals Game, Fans Encouraged to Wear Black 

Fans are encouraged to wear black when the Ravens wear their all-black uniforms for their Thursday night game against the Bengals on Nov. 16.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Pick to Beat Cardinals

All the pundits we found are picking the Ravens to win their third straight game over the one-win Cardinals.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Cardinals Game

ESPN ranks the Ravens as the second-most improved team. The Ravens are regarded as the biggest threat to the Chiefs.
news

How the Offense Plans to Keep Rolling After Breakout Performance

The Ravens won't be caught off guard if Kyler Murray plays. Arizona native Mark Andrews looks forward to playing back home. The Ravens will continue to mix and match slot corners.
news

Why Kyle Van Noy Is Not Surprised By His Hot Start (And You Shouldn't Be Either)

Ravens OLB Kyle Van Noy has three sacks in four games with Baltimore, but he feels like he's just finding his stride.
news

Zay Flowers Is Off to a Historic Start, And the Ceiling Is Much Higher

As the Ravens' leading receiver as a rookie, Zay Flowers is having even more of an impact than expected.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Cardinals

The Ravens are heading west to face off against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at 4:25 p.m. 
news

Late for Work: A Potential Reunion With Justin Houston and Other Trade Deadline Buzz

Do the Ravens even need to make a bold move at the deadline? Why Lamar Jackson is Pro Football Focus' top-graded quarterback. [space]The Ravens select a Michigan defensive lineman in ESPN's mock draft.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising