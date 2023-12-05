Roquan Smith Is Ravens' Walter Payton Man of the Year

Giving back is part of Smith's DNA. He grew up in rural Macon County, Georgia and has never forgotten where he came from. When he became a star player at Macon County High School in Montezuma, he realized his status could uplift others and he has never stopped.

"Growing up in a town with a 1,000 people, no stoplights, I knew what it meant when people gave back to that community," Smith said. "I was just looking forward to living every day. Now that I'm in a position to give back, it means the world to me. I'll never take it for granted. I'll always be purposeful in everything I do."

Smith became more aware of the Walter Payton Award when he was drafted by the Chicago Bears, the team that Payton played for. During his 4.5 seasons with the Bears, Smith met members of Payton's family and practiced at the Walter Payton Center, the team's indoor practice facility named after the late Hall of Fame running back.

"Walter's son would come by the facility, I knew the impact Walter had on people, I heard about the things he did in the community," Smith said. "He did things for kids that they'll remember for life. I have great deal of respect for the way he lived."

Now Smith is doing similar things. From the moment the Ravens acquired Smith in a trade with the Bears last season, he has been the definition of an impact player, still only 26 years old and destined to join the legacy of the franchise's great defensive players.

Smith was humbled when Head Coach John Harbaugh gathered the team after Monday's practice and announced Smith as this year's Walter Payton Award nominee. For Smith, it will serve as more inspiration.