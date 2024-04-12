Get to Know Running Backs in This Year's Draft

The Ravens made one of the NFL's biggest offseason moves when they signed Derrick Henry in free agency. No running back has run for more yards (9,502) than Henry since he entered the league in 2016.

However, General Manager Eric DeCosta said Baltimore is still likely to select a running back in the draft, most likely on Day 3.

"There are no top-tier, first-round, necessarily, type talents this year," DeCosta said. "That being said, there are a lot of guys – if you are looking at the prospects in maybe the second, third or fourth round – there are a lot of those guys, particularly [in] third-, fourth- [or] fifth-round clumps. So we've looked at those guys very closely. We're excited about some of those players. There is probably a pretty strong chance that we will draft a running back at some point."

Here are 10 draft prospects who may be on Baltimore's radar:

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

2023 stats: 11 games, 984 yards,12 touchdowns