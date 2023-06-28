Ravens Mourn Passing of Ryan Mallett

Mallett played two games for the Ravens in 2015 after being signed as a backup quarterback in December following a season-ending injury to Joe Flacco. Mallett rallied Baltimore to a 20-17 victory over Pittsburgh at M&T Bank Stadium, throwing for 274 yards and a touchdown. The following week, Mallett started and threw for a career-high 292 yards and a touchdown during a 24-16 loss to the Bengals.

Mallett appeared in six more games with the Ravens over the 2016 and 2017 seasons as a backup to Flacco before his playing career ended. He went into coaching and spent the 2022 season as the head coach at White Hall High School (Ark.).

A third-round pick by the Patriots in 2011, Mallett spent two seasons with New England before he was traded to the Texans. Over his 21-game career, Mallett made eight starts and threw nine career touchdown passes.

A native of Batesville, Ark., Mallett began his college career at Michigan, then became a star quarterback at Arkansas after transferring.