Ravens Mourn Passing of Ryan Mallett

Jun 27, 2023 at 08:51 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

15_mallett_ryan_003
©2017 Sid Keiser

Ryan Mallett, a quarterback with the Ravens for three seasons (2015-17), passed away Tuesday at the age of 35.

According to DeltaPlex News, Mallett passed away in a drowning accident in Florida.

"Our hearts go out to Ryan's family and we offer every condolence to them today. Ryan was a part of us," Head Coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "I will always remember the love he had for his teammates and for making the most of, and enjoying every football day while here. Once a Raven always a Raven, R.I.P. Ryan."

Mallett played two games for the Ravens in 2015 after being signed as a backup quarterback in December following a season-ending injury to Joe Flacco. Mallett rallied Baltimore to a 20-17 victory over Pittsburgh at M&T Bank Stadium, throwing for 274 yards and a touchdown. The following week, Mallett started and threw for a career-high 292 yards and a touchdown during a 24-16 loss to the Bengals.

Mallett appeared in six more games with the Ravens over the 2016 and 2017 seasons as a backup to Flacco before his playing career ended. He went into coaching and spent the 2022 season as the head coach at White Hall High School (Ark.).

A third-round pick by the Patriots in 2011, Mallett spent two seasons with New England before he was traded to the Texans. Over his 21-game career, Mallett made eight starts and threw nine career touchdown passes.

A native of Batesville, Ark., Mallett began his college career at Michigan, then became a star quarterback at Arkansas after transferring.

The Arkansas and NFL community reacted to Mallett's passing on social media:

