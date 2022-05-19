After 16 Years as a Raven, Sam Koch Is Retiring

A sixth-round pick from Nebraska in 2006, Koch won the starting job as a rookie, despite not being one of the 10 punters invited to the NFL Combine that year. Meticulous and hard working, Koch developed a wide repertoire of punts that he used in different situations. One of his specialties was a low-line rugby kick that landed quickly and got plenty of roll. Koch unveiled that kick during a 2014 Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, using it to keep dangerous returner Antonio Brown in check.

"Sam has revolutionized the game of football," Special Teams Coach Randy Brown said. "He introduced the idea that punters could have different types of punts, as well as have punts designed to place the ball inside the 10-yard line and to keep the ball away from returners – who have become much more dynamic in recent years. As a whole, every punter in the NFL owes Sam Koch a debt of gratitude for being the pioneer of change on how punting is executed in this league."

In addition to his punting, Koch was a sure-handed holder for Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history who often talked about the crucial role that Koch played in his career.

"I owe much of my success over the last 10 years to Sam, and many Ravens' victories over the last 16 years are very much because of Sam's efforts," Tucker said. "He is an outstanding teammate and leader in our locker room, and like many great Ravens before him, he has been essential to defining our culture as a team. Sam changed the way everyone in the football world looks at punting, and his consistency and proficiency are unmatched throughout the history of our game."