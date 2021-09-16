Sammy Watkins: I Have Nothing to Prove vs. Chiefs

Sammy Watkins helped the Kansas City Chiefs win a Super Bowl. There's certainly no shame in that.

So although Watkins is on the other side of Sunday's primetime Ravens-Chiefs matchup, he has no ill will toward his former team.

"I honestly think they already know what type of player I am. It's not me proving anything to them," Watkins said Thursday. "I love those guys over there. I had fun. I had my best time winning. I just thinking I'm on the other side now. I just want to go out there, have fun, make big plays and will a win."

Watkins signed a big three-year, $48 million contract with the Chiefs in 2018. He fought through injuries that cost him 14 games over three years and limited his production. He had 519 yards in 2018, 673 in 2019 and 421 in 2020 with a combined eight touchdowns in his three years.

Watkins never quite lived up to the big-time billing as a Chief, but he made plays when it mattered the most, earning the nickname "Playoff Sammy" for his clutch catches. This summer, Watkins said his job in Kansas City was also different than it is now in Baltimore.

"In Kansas City, I looked at it like, 'I'll play my role. Let me open Tyreek Hill up. Let me open Travis Kelce up,'" Watkins told NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha. "Now it's like I'm not worried about getting somebody else open. I'm thinking, 'I'm going to beat this dude and get the ball.'"

Watkins has made a strong early impression in Baltimore after signing his one-year deal. He spent time training with Lamar Jackson and others in the offseason. He participated in organized team activities and immediately took on a leadership role in the Ravens' young wide receivers room.

Injuries popped up again in training camp, sidelining Watkins for a couple weeks, but he returned to the field looking explosive.