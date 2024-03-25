 Skip to main content
Advertising

Sashi Brown Thinks Baltimore Would Be 'Great' Host for NFL Draft

Mar 25, 2024 at 03:27 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Sashi Brown speaks during a news conference announcing him as the new president of the Baltimore Ravens at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md.
Julio Cortez/AP Photo
Sashi Brown speaks during a news conference announcing him as the new president of the Baltimore Ravens at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md.

Ravens President Sashi Brown would love to see Baltimore host a future NFL Draft and has raised that possibility with the league.

Detroit will host the upcoming draft in April, and it will move to Green Bay in 2025. However, Brown would love to see Baltimore join the rotation as a future Draft host.

"We've begun talks with the NFL," Brown said Monday at the league meetings in Orlando. "The Draft has become such a major tentpole event for the league. A lot of cities are interested.

"We think Baltimore's a great venue for it. We're also talking to folks who are developing the Inner Harbor. We'd certainly have to convince the NFL, but we'll put that pressure on ourselves to try and bring one to Baltimore in the relatively near future."

Brown said he hadn't received any advance clues from the league regarding Baltimore's 2024 schedule. He anticipates seeing the Ravens featured in primetime at least as much as last season.

"We know that Lamar (Jackson) is coming off his second MVP season, we were the No. 1 seed going into the postseason. An exciting team coming back having added Derrick Henry and others, re-signing Justin Madubuike. We are confident the schedulers will take that into account. Hopefully some of those primetime games are at home in front of the Flock."

Other topics Brown touched on included:

• The possibility of the Ravens making some changes to their alternate uniforms has been discussed, but no uniform changes or additions have been finalized. "We're really cautious about making changes on a look that really works well," Brown said. "The optionality that you see, particularly in other leagues, with different types of jerseys and color rush … We're exploring some things with some of the alternative jerseys, but as for now, we're really happy with the way our jerseys look."

• Brown does not expect the Ravens to play an international game this season, after traveling to London in 2023 to defeat the Titans.

"It's not an easy task to get over there," Brown said. "But I think the league has been really thoughtful and flexible, in terms of helping teams and getting them support when they go over. We had a good time over there. Obviously, it's more helpful when you win. I thought the stadium that we played in over at the 'Spurs' [Tottenham Hotspur F.C.] was fantastic, and our opportunity to get our players over there was a neat experience, but we [were] focused, and six days later, we played another one. So, that's never easy – coming overseas – but it's something, as we say, we're ready for."

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh Agrees With NFL Vote to Ban Hip-Drop Tackle

Ravens keeping dialogue open with Jadeveon Clowney, Kyle Van Noy. Josh Johnson is the backup quarterback while Malik Cunningham develops.
news

Late for Work: Ravens Are Early Favorites to Win the AFC North

Pundits see Ravens 'taking a step backward' due to free agent losses. Will the Ravens need to trade up to land a top-tier offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft?
news

50 Words or Less: Josh Jones Is Nice Piece for Ravens' Offensive Line

It's no shock that Ed Reed's cousin is a playmaking safety. Derrick Henry may have another rushing title left in him.
news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Reportedly Signing Cornerback Ka'dar Hollman

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
news

Late for Work: Derrick Henry Joining Ravens 'Is Sheer Perfection on So Many Levels'

Adding versatile offensive lineman Josh Jones 'is such a Ravens signing.' ESPN's Jamison Hensley says reworking Ronnie Stanley's contract is the Ravens' most underrated offseason move. There's reportedly strong mutual interest between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dolphins after meeting.
news

Early Unofficial Projection of Ravens' 2024 Depth Chart

After the first wave of free agency, here's how the Ravens' roster currently shapes up.
news

Ravens Reunite With Chris Board on One-Year Deal

Chris Board got his start with the Ravens as an undrafted linebacker and will now reportedly return.
news

Ravens Sign Josh Jones to One-Year Contract

Adding depth to their offensive line, the Ravens have signed veteran tackle Josh Jones.
news

Arthur Maulet's Nomadic Journey to Find Home

Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet faced Hurricane Katrina and long odds to make it to the NFL.
news

Late for Work: Derrick Henry Addition Gives Ravens the Most Improved Rushing Attack This Offseason

The Ravens are praised for their deliberate approach in free agency. Morgan Moses played with a torn pec last season and has undergone surgery. The Ravens select an Arizona offensive lineman in The Athletic's latest beat writer mock draft.
news

Ravens Host Ed Reed's Cousin, Trey Taylor, on 30 Visit

The Air Force safety won the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the top defensive back in college football.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising