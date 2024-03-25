Sashi Brown Thinks Baltimore Would Be 'Great' Host for NFL Draft

Ravens President Sashi Brown would love to see Baltimore host a future NFL Draft and has raised that possibility with the league.

Detroit will host the upcoming draft in April, and it will move to Green Bay in 2025. However, Brown would love to see Baltimore join the rotation as a future Draft host.

"We've begun talks with the NFL," Brown said Monday at the league meetings in Orlando. "The Draft has become such a major tentpole event for the league. A lot of cities are interested.

"We think Baltimore's a great venue for it. We're also talking to folks who are developing the Inner Harbor. We'd certainly have to convince the NFL, but we'll put that pressure on ourselves to try and bring one to Baltimore in the relatively near future."

Brown said he hadn't received any advance clues from the league regarding Baltimore's 2024 schedule. He anticipates seeing the Ravens featured in primetime at least as much as last season.

"We know that Lamar (Jackson) is coming off his second MVP season, we were the No. 1 seed going into the postseason. An exciting team coming back having added Derrick Henry and others, re-signing Justin Madubuike. We are confident the schedulers will take that into account. Hopefully some of those primetime games are at home in front of the Flock."

Other topics Brown touched on included:

• The possibility of the Ravens making some changes to their alternate uniforms has been discussed, but no uniform changes or additions have been finalized. "We're really cautious about making changes on a look that really works well," Brown said. "The optionality that you see, particularly in other leagues, with different types of jerseys and color rush … We're exploring some things with some of the alternative jerseys, but as for now, we're really happy with the way our jerseys look."

• Brown does not expect the Ravens to play an international game this season, after traveling to London in 2023 to defeat the Titans.