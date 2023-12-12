Q&A With Sashi Brown About M&T Bank Stadium Transformation Projects

Is the intention to bring as many fans as possible into the M&T Bank Stadium footprint pre- and post-game?

"Exactly. We looked at what gameday looks like. Our gates open and we know there's been hours of community building and socialization and experience that we believe we can curate right on the footprint of the building and have people in conditioned spaces and make a very festive and engaging environment. It's going to make gameday something you can't miss even more.

"The other thing that you've seen is rather than everybody trying to rush in an hour before kickoff and get in that traffic, this allows fans to experience the stadium at different times. The plaza on the North side and eventually the South side will eventually have stores on them. It's the full fan experience and being able to experience a high-end retail shopping experience and see our brand play out and be able to tell our story and history in those spaces. To be able to come in and have a cold beer and watch the afternoon games with friends in those spaces, that's what people are doing now, so we look forward to doing that with them."

Do the Ravens want to make M&T Bank Stadium a year-round destination?

"I wouldn't go that far. I think it will be Ravens-game focused and event focused. But we know and have heard from fans that they want somewhere they can go to buy gear and engage with brand. We're really excited about the direction that's going to take. I think people will be really excited to see the team store when it comes aboard. There may be other opportunities to do things off event and gamedays, but that's our primary focus right now."

With the new club and suite spaces, why are premium spaces a priority?

"I wouldn't call them a priority relative to the rest of the plan, because the plazas and Gatehouse, those are all going to be general admission. The concourses we're bumping out on both sides are on the upper level. So we really worked from the general admission experience and then backwards.

"The other thing is that stadiums and arenas have evolved. It was always general admission, club typically on the second level, and then suites. That's it. If you go into most modern stadiums, it's very rare that you would have that limited product offering. There's been a lot of variation and evolution of ticketing products. It's less a focus on a premium type of product, it's just having more varied ticket products out there and then enhancing whatever the general admission experience is. We'll have for the roughly 60,000 people that come to the stadium that aren't in a club or the suite, they'll have options in the plazas and gatehouses to interface. But also with those that would like a conditioned space, separate bathrooms, food and beverage options that look a lot different and be more robust, there will be a lot of options around the stadium for them. That's the way that most modern stadiums and arenas are being constructed now. The days of club, suite and general admission are over. You have to have a mix. The Ravens have been great about this with everything we've done – technology, Flock-friendly pricing – we're constantly thinking about how we can elevate the gameday experience. This is just an opportunity to make a major investment in the stadium."

Where is the press box moving with the addition of The Blackwing?

"The press box will move up into the corners of the stadium, third level, Southeast side."

Should fans expect more big-time non-football events (concerts, other sporting events) to come to M&T Bank Stadium?

"We had construction going on and then we had COVID; so we've been a little dormant. But certainly Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks was an indication of how great of environment we have and how much demand there is for stadium-scaled events. We'll look at all those opportunities and are excited. That's been a big part of the discussion with both Governor's offices, both Gov. Larry Hogan and Gov. Wes Moore. They thought it was very important, we think it's very important, MSA thinks it's very important to make sure that these venues, with the investment, are optimized and used often. It's also just great for the city to have those types of events downtown."

What's the next big project going to be at M&T Bank Stadium? Has there been any discussion about putting any type of roof over the stadium?

"We looked at options for not a dome, but for options covering the seating bowl. With the way construction prices and costs have gone, it was prohibitively costly to try to anticipate. We think the best impact that we could have on the fan experience are the projects that we chose, obviously. But it was something we explored. We will continue to look at it, but it's just a massive, massive investment. And ultimately it's not perfect.