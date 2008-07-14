Scott Goes West to NFL Network





It might be difficult, but Bart Scott will attempt to rein in his prodigious smack-talking abilities for one night only.

The loquacious linebacker is joining the NFL Network Total Access crew as a featured guest on the hour-long show, which airs 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Known for a sharp wit and even sharper tongue at times, Scott is one of the more affable players in the locker room. If a reporter needs that knockout quote of some insightful analysis, No. 57's stall is often the place they start.

On the field, Scott's bobbing helmet is a testament to a constant dialogue with his opponents and teammates.

Scott even captivated listeners during the 2007 campaign with a weekly radio show called The Hot Sauce. Monday's *Total Access *will mark Scott's most extensive television work to date, however.

Recording from the NFL Network's Los Angeles studios, the Pro Bowler will sit alongside host Rich Eisen and Green Bay Packers defensive back Al Harris. The show also features former Raven Rod Woodson and former St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk.