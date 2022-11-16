Mailbag: What Changes Will Ravens Make After the Bye?

Downing: The name that everyone wants to know about is Odell Beckham Jr. He's still working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in the Super Bowl in February, and he's reportedly getting close to signing with an NFL team. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter , Beckham wants to sign with a team by the end of the month, but the Ravens are not among the clear finalists. Schefter reported that current list of final teams for Beckham include the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Some of those teams have openly discussed the possibility of adding Beckham to their roster, with Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones clearly expressing his interest .

Based on the reports, it does not seem like the Ravens are in the running to add Beckham. If they stand pat with their current receiving corps, they need multiple players to elevate their play. Duvernay has been excellent this year, but his assignment is now even bigger as the team's top wideout. Demarcus Robinson and James Proche II will both have more on their shoulders, and the Ravens need them to make critical catches. Veteran DeSean Jackson is kind of the wild card of the group, as he's currently on the practice squad and tweaked his hamstring in his Ravens debut against New Orleans. The Ravens like what they have seen from him, and he has a speed element that's different from the rest of the group. If Jackson can stay healthy, the Ravens will likely rely on him to be a critical weapon down the stretch.