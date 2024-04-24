Ravens Seven-Round Mock Draft

Garrett Downing

The Ravens are in the market for offensive linemen, and that rebuilding process starts at pick No. 30. Morgan was a three-year starter at left tackle for Arizona, and he could step in as an immediate starter at tackle or guard in Baltimore. Standing in at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Morgan doesn't come with off-the-charts physical tools like Amarius Mims or Tyler Guyton, but he's a proven, productive player with NFL ready ability. Morgan suffered a torn ACL at the end of the 2022 season, but he recovered from that and proved himself with strong 2023 campaign. Some draft analysts believe his best position in the NFL may be at guard, which could hurt his stock as a first-round talent. But that guard-tackle flexibility could be attractive to the Ravens, especially for this season, and Morgan could potentially grow into a left tackle role at the NFL level.