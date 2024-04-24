Ravens Seven-Round Mock Draft

The predictions are finally in ink, as Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing take a stab at predicting each Ravens draft pick.
As a reminder, this comes with ZERO insider knowledge from anyone in the Ravens front office or scouting department. We don't get any clues. This is just two guys making their guesses.
Ryan Mink
First Round (No. 30) – WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Eric DeCosta takes another swing at wide receiver, drafting his fourth in the first round over the past six years. The next step for the passing offense to take is to consistently hit more deep shots. An athletic freak, Mitchell would provide that target for Lamar Jackson. He's a 6-foot-2 burner who blazed the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds, can climb the ladder, and has a penchant for making clutch plays. Mitchell can contribute as a rookie and continue to keep Jackson's arsenal well-stocked for years to come.
Second Round (No. 62) – OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
Behind the top six, there doesn't seem to be any consensus on how the offensive tackle board stacks up. Suamataia and Houston's Patrick Paul, in particular, seem to have wild ranges of where they’re projected to be picked. With good size and nimble feet, Suamataia has the tools to be a premier offensive tackle at either left or right tackle. Cousin to Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Swell, Suamataia needs some technique refinement, but the Ravens have one of the best in the business to handle that in Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris.
Third Round (No. 93) – OT Brandon Coleman, TCU
The Ravens aren't joking around about rebuilding in the trenches, and they go heavy with back-to-back offensive linemen. Coleman is a wide-bodied brawler with great mobility. He posted eye-popping athleticism at the Combine and logged snaps at every offensive line position other than center at TCU. Coleman could stay at tackle or kick inside to guard, where the 6-foot-4 blocker may shine most.
Fourth Round (No. 113) – S Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest
Mustapha may be the best tackling prospect in this year's draft. He seeks and destroys from the depths of the secondary. Mustapha isn't a big guy, standing in at 5-foot-10, 206 pounds, but that's not much different from Geno Stone, who departed in free agency. A highly respected team leader, Mustapha didn't have Stone's kind of ball production, but he would be a valuable addition to the secondary and special teams units.
Fourth Round (No. 130) – CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame
I would have liked to get a cornerback earlier in the draft, but there's a lot to like about Hart and Kyle Hamilton would agree. They're very close friends. Hart stands in at 6-foot-3, 202 pounds and was a three-year starter as an outside cornerback. He was named to Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" and was voted a team captain for his final year in South Bend.
Fifth Round (No. 165) – RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville
With Keaton Mitchell rehabbing, the Ravens grab another speed merchant to add to their backfield. Guerendo ran the 40-yard dash in seconds and has experience as a pass catcher (22 receptions for 234 last season). He also has good size at 6-foot, 221 pounds with a muscular lower half that not only helps him run past tacklers, but through them. A Hamstring injury limited him during his time at Wisconsin, but if he can stay healthy in the NFL, Guerendo could provide instant juice behind Derrick Henry.
Sixth Round (No. 218) – OLB Javon Solomon, Troy
Solomon led the FBS in sacks with 16 last season and tallied 32.5 over his career. The issue is his size. He's under 6-foot-1 and 246 pounds. However, Solomon has very long arms (80-inch wingspan), which gives him natural leverage. His build is reminiscent of former Raven Elvis Dumervil. Solomon isn't the typical big-bodied edge setter the Ravens go for, but they drafted that on Day 3 last year with Tavius Robinson. Solomon would give Baltimore a quarterback hunter they could work into the mix on passing downs.
Seventh Round (No. 228) – DT Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa
The Ravens like to keep their pipeline of defensive linemen well stocked and Boyd is described as the "heart and soul" of the team. He's a stout, physical defensive tackle who could work his way into the rotation this season or down the road.
Seventh Round (No. 250) – G Trevor Keegan, Michigan
Another offensive lineman? You're darn right. There's a world in which Suamataia and Coleman become the Ravens' long-term tackles. Keegan would add more competition at guard. He was a three-year starter for Jim Harbaugh. While his measurements don't pop, Keegan was a reliable, blue-collar blocker for the national champions.
Garrett Downing
First Round (No. 30) – OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
The Ravens are in the market for offensive linemen, and that rebuilding process starts at pick No. 30. Morgan was a three-year starter at left tackle for Arizona, and he could step in as an immediate starter at tackle or guard in Baltimore. Standing in at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Morgan doesn't come with off-the-charts physical tools like Amarius Mims or Tyler Guyton, but he's a proven, productive player with NFL ready ability. Morgan suffered a torn ACL at the end of the 2022 season, but he recovered from that and proved himself with strong 2023 campaign. Some draft analysts believe his best position in the NFL may be at guard, which could hurt his stock as a first-round talent. But that guard-tackle flexibility could be attractive to the Ravens, especially for this season, and Morgan could potentially grow into a left tackle role at the NFL level.
Second Round (No. 62) – CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
The Georgia defender helped the Bulldogs win a pair of national championships during his time on campus, and he brings a mentality that would fit perfectly on the Ravens defense. Lassiter has good instincts, size (6-0, 186), and athleticism that would translate well to the NFL game. He would give the Ravens immediate cornerback depth, while helping to rebuild the position over the long-term. At the NFL Combine, Lassiter spoke highly about the potential of joining the Ravens. "That would be an amazing opportunity," he said. "They pride themselves on defense and I pride myself on defense."
Third Round (No. 93) – WR Brenden Rice, USC
The Ravens have a long history of drafting players with NFL bloodlines, and they take that approach again by drafting the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice. Brenden is a big-bodied (6-2, 208) receiver who made steady improvement throughout his college career, first at Colorado before transferring to USC. He caught 12 touchdowns last year for the Trojans and he would give the Ravens a big, physical target for Lamar Jackson.
Fourth Round (No. 113) – OT Matt Goncalves, Pitt
The process of building up the tackle room continues in the fourth round with the pick the Ravens obtained by trading Morgan Moses to the Jets. Goncalves (6-6, 327) played both tackle spots in college, so he could provide immediate depth at right and left tackle. Goncalves is a quality player and team captain who has started games over the last four years.
Fourth Round (No. 130) – OLB Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian
The Ravens dip into the small school waters to find a mid-round pass rusher with great potential. Hunt is an intriguing prospect with great size (6-4, 252) and athleticism who really blossomed at Houston Christian after starting his career as a safety at Cornell. He was the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year last season, putting up nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 2.5 forced fumbles. He will need to add strength and develop as a player in making the jump to the NFL, but Hunt could be another small-school gem for the Ravens.
Fifth Round (No. 165) – DT Tyler Davis, Clemson
The defensive tackle would give the Ravens immediate depth in the middle of the defensive line. He was a highly recruited player out of high school who landed at Clemson and battled through injuries for much of his college career.
Sixth Round (No. 218) – S Daijahn Anthony, Ole Miss
Anthony was a productive player at Ole Miss, putting up 61 tackles and three interceptions last year. He would give the Ravens an immediate contributor on special teams and also brings versatility to the back end of the defense. The 6-foot-0, 195-pound Anthony can play nickel or safety, which is a trend for how the Ravens have used their safeties in recent years.
Seventh Round (No. 228) – RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall
Ali was a productive player for Marshall who topped 1,000 rushing yards twice in his college career. The 5-foot-11, 206-pound back suffered a torn biceps at the Senior Bowl, which could hurt his stock and make him available later than expected. The Ravens have gone that route with other prospects such as David Ojabo and Andrew Vorhees, and they could get great value by taking Ali late in the draft.
Seventh Round (No. 250) – LB Steele Chambers, Ohio State
Ravens add some depth at linebacker and get a player who can step into a role on special teams. Led the team in tackles last year and was honorable mention All-American. Big-10 each of the last two seasons. He was a former running back who transitioned to linebacker.