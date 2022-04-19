Late for Work 4/19: Should Ravens Trade Up for Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner? 

Ravens Fill Needs on Offense and Defense in Kiper and McShay's Three-Round Mock Draft

Kiper and McShay conducted a three-round mock draft in which they alternated each selection. Their draft was based on a combination of what they think each team will do and what the analysts would do.

Here's a look at their picks for the Ravens:

Round 1 (14th overall)

Kiper's pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

"The Ravens have options here. They could also go with an offensive tackle or defensive lineman. McDuffie gives them versatility and depth at a position that was injury-hit last season."

Round 2 (45)

McShay's pick: Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska

"This is perhaps a slight reach, but Baltimore needs a center after Bradley Bozeman departed in free agency. And I like Jurgens' quickness as a zone blocker, which fits nicely with the Ravens' run-heavy scheme."

Round 3 (76)

Kiper's pick: Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

"Since you filled Baltimore's hole at center, Todd, the next position on my list is defensive tackle. Winfrey could be a steal here. He was one of the best prospects at the Senior Bowl, though he was inconsistent at Oklahoma. He could play end in a 3-4 scheme."

Round 3 (100)

Kiper's pick: Myjai Sanders, OLB, Cincinnati