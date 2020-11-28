Six Ravens Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List

Jaylon Ferguson, D.J. Fluker, Broderick Washington, Will Holden, Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. A total of 18 Ravens have been placed on the list this week.

Ferguson has played every game this season at outside linebacker and has become a key member of the defensive unit as a run-stopper and pass rusher. He has played at least 65 percent of the team's defensive snaps since Week 5, and has 14 tackles and two sacks.

Fluker has started four games at right tackle including the last three. In the Ravens' last game against the Tennessee Titans, Fluker and Holden shared snaps at right tackle and their absence will further deplete a Ravens offensive line group that has faced numerous challenges this season. All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is out for the season and starting right guard Tyre Phillips (ankle) has missed the last three games. The Ravens also have two other offensive linemen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura.

Broderick Washington played a season-high 29 snaps against the Titans as part of a defensive line rotation that has also been depleted. Defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike and Jihad Ward are also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Young (knee) and Dorsey (shoulder) were already on the injured list before being added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here's the timeline of the Ravens' Reserve/COVID-19 list additions this week:

Monday: RB Mark Ingram II, RB J.K. Dobbins, DT Brandon Williams

Tuesday: LB Pernell McPhee

Wednesday: DE Calais Campbell, G/C Patrick Mekari, G/C Matt Skura

Thursday: DE Jihad Ward

Friday: QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard, DT Justin Madubuike, LS Morgan Cox

Saturday: OLBJaylon Ferguson,G/T D.J. Fluker, G/T Will Holden, DT Broderick Washington, CB Tavon Young, CB Khalil Dorsey

Players who test positive for COVID-19 are required to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. Players who are deemed high-risk close contacts have to sit out at least five days.