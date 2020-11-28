Six Ravens Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List

Jaylon Ferguson, D.J. Fluker, Broderick Washington, Will Holden, Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. A total of 18 Ravens have been placed on the list this week.
Ferguson has played every game this season at outside linebacker and has become a key member of the defensive unit as a run-stopper and pass rusher. He has played at least 65 percent of the team's defensive snaps since Week 5, and has 14 tackles and two sacks.
Fluker has started four games at right tackle including the last three. In the Ravens' last game against the Tennessee Titans, Fluker and Holden shared snaps at right tackle and their absence will further deplete a Ravens offensive line group that has faced numerous challenges this season. All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is out for the season and starting right guard Tyre Phillips (ankle) has missed the last three games. The Ravens also have two other offensive linemen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura.
Broderick Washington played a season-high 29 snaps against the Titans as part of a defensive line rotation that has also been depleted. Defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike and Jihad Ward are also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Young (knee) and Dorsey (shoulder) were already on the injured list before being added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Here's the timeline of the Ravens' Reserve/COVID-19 list additions this week:
Monday: RB Mark Ingram II, RB J.K. Dobbins, DT Brandon Williams
Tuesday: LB Pernell McPhee
Wednesday: DE Calais Campbell, G/C Patrick Mekari, G/C Matt Skura
Thursday: DE Jihad Ward
Friday: QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard, DT Justin Madubuike, LS Morgan Cox
Saturday: OLBJaylon Ferguson,G/T D.J. Fluker, G/T Will Holden, DT Broderick Washington, CB Tavon Young, CB Khalil Dorsey
Players who test positive for COVID-19 are required to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. Players who are deemed high-risk close contacts have to sit out at least five days.
The Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game has been postponed a second time, moving from Sunday to Tuesday for safety reasons. The game at Heinz Field is scheduled for 8 p.m. to be broadcast nationally on NBC. On Saturday, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reported that Steelers starting running back James Conner had tested positive for COVID-19, but that he was awaiting the result of a second test on Sunday to confirm the result.
Kinkhabwala also reported that a Steelers assistant coach had tested positive.
If the Ravens-Steelers game is played Tuesday, the Week 13 Ravens-Cowboys game originally slated for Thursday, Dec. 3 will move to Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.