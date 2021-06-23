Sizing Up the Ravens' Biggest Position Competitions

Offensive Line

Head Coach John Harbaugh called the left guard competition "wide open." Ben Cleveland hopes to win the starting job as a rookie, but the third-round pick is going to be pushed. Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips are also in the running, and the battle will get hot during camp, when the pads come on and the physicality picks up.

"All of those guys have played to a very high level so far," Harbaugh said. "They all look good. Nobody has separated at this point. We don't ask them to separate at this time; training camp is when that will happen. If you like football and you're a real student of the game, you'll be watching that left guard battle during training camp."

The other Week 1 starters on the offensive line look determined. Harbaugh said All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley is on schedule to be ready by the opener following the ankle injury that ended his 2020 season. Bradley Bozeman has been tabbed as the new starting center, and his transition from left guard was in full swing during OTAs and minicamp. The performance of Baltimore's offensive line is critical to their run-heavy attack, and Harbaugh likes the way free agent acquisitions Kevin Zeitler (right guard) and Alejandro Villanueva (right tackle) have adapted quickly to the scheme.

"Watching them play has been a pleasure," Harbaugh said. "They're all ball, all the time – both of those guys. I think they're going to be a formidable tandem on the right side."