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Ravens Sign Veteran Quarterback

May 04, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Skylar Thomspon
Stephen Brashear/AP Photo
QB Skylar Thomspon

The Ravens have added veteran competition for the No. 3 quarterback spot with the signing of Skylar Thompson, the team announced Monday.

Thompson, 28, is a four-year veteran who previously played for the Miami Dolphins and spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A seventh-round pick in 2022, Thompson played in 10 games and made three starts with the Dolphins, most recently in 2024. He spent most of last season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

The Ravens have Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley as their top two quarterbacks, but Head Coach Jesse Minter said Saturday that the Ravens could have three to five quarterbacks on the 90-man roster, including another veteran.

"I think that's a room you're always trying to just find that perfect number, and we'll continue to do that," Minter said.

The Ravens signed two undrafted rookies to the 90-man roster in Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia and Connecticut's Joe Fagnano, who participated in the Ravens' two-day rookie minicamp over the weekend. Being that he was a Heisman Trophy finalist, Pavia drew plenty of interest from reporters on Saturday.

"Diego, just like a lot of the undrafted free agents, is trying to make his mark," Minter said.

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