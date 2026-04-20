Ravens Re-Sign Wide Receiver Ahead of Draft 

The Ravens have re-signed wide receiver Xavier Guillory, who was with Baltimore last year during training camp and preseason.
Signed as an undrafted rookie from Arizona State, Guillory suffered a season-ending broken collarbone in the 2025 preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. He had three catches for 17 yards during preseason action and will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Guillory caught 22 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games for the Sun Devils during the 2024 season.
The Ravens are widely expected to draft a wide receiver this week with DeAndre Hopkins still on the free-agent market and Tylan Wallace now in Cleveland.