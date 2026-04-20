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Ravens Re-Sign Wide Receiver Ahead of Draft 

Apr 20, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

WR Xavier Guillory
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Xavier Guillory

The Ravens have re-signed wide receiver Xavier Guillory, who was with Baltimore last year during training camp and preseason.

Signed as an undrafted rookie from Arizona State, Guillory suffered a season-ending broken collarbone in the 2025 preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. He had three catches for 17 yards during preseason action and will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Guillory caught 22 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games for the Sun Devils during the 2024 season.

The Ravens are widely expected to draft a wide receiver this week with DeAndre Hopkins still on the free-agent market and Tylan Wallace now in Cleveland.

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