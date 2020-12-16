SociaLight: Cat Guy Marlon Humphrey Got Puppies

Dec 16, 2020 at 10:36 AM
Cassie Calvert

CB Marlon Humphrey

An old dog can learn new tricks after all. Certified "Cat Guy" Marlon Humphrey, has become a dog owner.

Ali and Leo, two Belgian Malinois puppies, have joined the Humphrey family. However, early returns show that Humphrey's famous cat, Snowflake, may not be thrilled about the new addition.

Will the puppies get their own Instagram like Snowflake? If so, Dad-ager Marlon will be quite busy managing his young stars.

Marlon may want to request some tips from expert dog owner/lover Ronnie "The Guru" Stanley.

Don't worry though, we still know who is number one in Marlon's heart.

