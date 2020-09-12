SociaLight: Celebrities Are Flocking to M&T Bank Stadium

Sep 12, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Cassie Calvert

Josh Charles Cardboard Cutout

Celebrities are flocking to M&T Bank Stadium this season. But if they seem a little stiff, don't be alarmed. They are made of cardboard after all.

Actor and avid Ravens fan Josh Charles was one of the first A-listers to be installed in the Ravens Community of Fans presented by M&T Bank. In his Era 8 apparel hoodie I might add!

Lamar's fellow Louisville grad and two-time Olympic gold medalist Angel McCoughtry is from Baltimore and proud to rep her hometown team.

Boxer Gervonta Davis is always dialed in with his squad. From appearing in trailer videos to being recognized in stadium, he is always proud to take part in what the Ravens are doing!

Ravens Hall of Famers will be taking in the game too.

Maybe their cutouts will hang out with mine!

