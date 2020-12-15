SociaLight: Celebrities React to Ravens' Wild Win Over Browns

Monday night, Ravens at Cleveland never disappoints.
The last time the teams squared off on Monday Night Football, fans were gifted a Will Hill "kick-six." You may have thought no game could ever top that, and you would have been wrong.
The Ravens' 47-42 win will go down in history as an instant classic and the world was watching. From Lamar Jackson's fellow MVP to the GOAT, sports Twitter reacted:
LeBron James is a Browns fan, but he still knows a good game when he sees one.
AFC North battles between Baker Mayfield and Lamar for years to come will certainly be fun to watch, right Magic?
Of course, our die-hard celebrity Ravens fans were tuned in.
(Wrong Tucker handle, Michael!) Justin Tuck always gets dragged in.
Our J-Tuck is the GOAT though.
The grandkids will be hearing about this one for sure.