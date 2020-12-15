SociaLight: Celebrities React to Ravens' Wild Win Over Browns

Dec 15, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Coordinator

121520-SociaLight
David Richard/AP Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Monday night, Ravens at Cleveland never disappoints.

The last time the teams squared off on Monday Night Football, fans were gifted a Will Hill "kick-six." You may have thought no game could ever top that, and you would have been wrong.

The Ravens' 47-42 win will go down in history as an instant classic and the world was watching. From Lamar Jackson's fellow MVP to the GOAT, sports Twitter reacted:

LeBron James is a Browns fan, but he still knows a good game when he sees one.

AFC North battles between Baker Mayfield and Lamar for years to come will certainly be fun to watch, right Magic?

Of course, our die-hard celebrity Ravens fans were tuned in.

(Wrong Tucker handle, Michael!) Justin Tuck always gets dragged in.

Our J-Tuck is the GOAT though.

The grandkids will be hearing about this one for sure.

Related Content

news

Mark Andrews Returns From COVID-19 to Spark Comeback

The Ravens tight end is a Type 1 diabetic and had a tough bout with COVID-19 while missing two games.
news

Late for Work 12/15: Ravens' Surreal Victory 'Will Be Talked About for Decades'

Yes, Lamar Jackson can lead the Ravens to a comeback win. Justin Tucker underscores the importance of having a great kicker. Defense is becoming a concern?
news

What the Browns Said After Their Hard-Fought Loss

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Lamar Jackson's comeback was like something out of a movie and the Cleveland defenders talk about what made him so hard to stop.
news

Lamar Jackson 'Saves the Day' After Returning From Cramps

Lamar Jackson was red hot, but cramps sent him to the locker room near the end of the third quarter.
news

Justin Tucker's Great Kick Decides a Great Game

Justin Tucker's 55-yard field goal with two seconds remaining lifted the Ravens to a dramatic victory in Cleveland. 
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Epic Win in Cleveland

Calling this an instant classic doesn't do it justice. Lamar Jackson may quiet some whispers with his Superman moment. The Ravens could be a team nobody wants to face in the playoffs.
news

Lamar Jackson's Cleats Are the Buzz in Cleveland

Lamar Jackson had problems slipping on the Cleveland turf in the first half but changed cleats at halftime.
news

Marlon Humphrey Surpasses Terrell Suggs' Forced Fumble Record

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has forced more fumbles in a season than any Raven in team history.
news

Jimmy Smith Active Against Browns

Jimmy Smith (groin) will return after a one-game absence, while Calais Campbell (calf) will play despite not practicing all week. Anthony Averett is inactive.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

Monday Night Football kicks off on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET and can be streamed on mobile.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Browns

The Ravens (7-5) visit the Browns (9-3) in a pivotal AFC North game that will impact both teams' playoff chances.

Advertising