SociaLight: Gus Edwards Buys His Parents A House

Jul 19, 2021 at 11:15 AM
Get the tissues ready. Gus Edwards' incredible story just got even sweeter.

Fresh off signing a contract extension with the Ravens, Edwards has bought his parents – Sackie and Mamie – a new house.

When Gusto signed his new contract extension in June, his dad happened to be visiting their original home in Liberia.

As covered in our July "Cover Story: The American Dream," Edwards' family fled Liberia during its 12-year civil war to find a better life in America.

Even once in America, they lived in a very rough Park Hill neighborhood on Staten Island, N.Y. The family of seven lived in a subsidized two-bedroom apartment.

From an undrafted free agent running back to signing an extension with the Ravens, Gus has achieved his dream of becoming a successful and established NFL player.

I live for these stories. His parents truly sacrificed for their children. How special that Gus is able to return the favor in this way?

Next up? Another season of the "Gus Bus" rolling over defenses.

