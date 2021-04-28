SociaLight: J.K. Dobbins Bulldozes His Trainer

Apr 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM
There can be no question that J.K. Dobbins is taking his offseason training seriously.

Trainer Nick Hicks was leading J.K. and his training buddies through a basic stiff-arm drill, that became not-so-basic when it was J.K.'s turn. The video speaks for itself…

Sheesh! You're wrong for that, J.K.

The 2020 second-round pick is learning from one of the best, training this offseason with Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. The workouts have become a "who's who" of NFL running back talent, as Matt Breida and Jerick McKinnon have participated as well.

Seems to be working.

After a spectacular showing his rookie season, I can't wait to see what year two will hold!

