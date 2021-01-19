SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey And Others Support Local Restaurants With Large Donation

Marlon Humphrey has spoken at length this season about how he missed being able to be in the Baltimore community due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he's putting his money where his mouth is.
Jimmy's Seafood, a local favorite of Ravens players, organized a Go Fund Me campaign to support small Baltimore restaurants struggling because of the pandemic. When Humphrey got wind of the campaign, he stepped up big time.
He also recruited teammate and self-proclaimed foodie Ronnie Stanley to match him.
Ronnie and Marlon weren't the only two Ravens to chip in. The DeCosta family added to the cause.
Actor and huge Ravens fan Josh Charles is getting in on the action.
Even former Ravens are chipping in. Former Pro Bowl fullback Le'Ron McClain helped out, and former Ravens center A.Q. Shipley also made a sizeable donation to the cause.
The original goal was $100,000 for Baltimore restaurants, but with the cause already topping $93,000 as of Tuesday morning, the aim has been upped to $200,000. Fans can donate here!
The Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have continued their impactful work in the Baltimore community during the pandemic. This is what makes the bond between the Ravens and Baltimore so special.
Family takes care of its own. Support a local restaurant today!