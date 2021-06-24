SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and the DBs Take Family Vacation to Cancun

Another year of exotic squad trips and another year of waiting for my invite. Kidding (kinda).
A tradition started by the Ravens running back corps has now been adopted by the defensive backs.[period] Marlon Humphrey, DeShon Elliot, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young, Geno Stone, Anthony Levine Sr. and Nigel Warrior took a family vacation to Cancun this week as one last hurrah before the season.
The word "family" gets thrown around a lot in sports, but this is proof that the Ravens really mean it. You don't often see guys choosing to spend their vacation time with teammates that they already spend so much time with. This locker room has a special bond!
Between water volleyball and paddle boarding, they still got plenty of cross training in.
Lucky for us, we had content expert Marlon there to capture it all.
Relaxed, recharged, refreshed and ready to ball out.