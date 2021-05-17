SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey's Purple Suit Stole the Show at Preakness

It was the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes, but Analyst Humph had the best Preakness "fit" of all time.
Underdog Rombauer may have claimed the title, but Marlon Humphrey's flashy outfits have been stealing the show for some time. At an event where everyone comes dressed to the nines, he showed out once again.
Humble too.
The purple details in this suit are begging to make an appearance at a Ravens primetime game this season. And, of course, the emerging model had to give a touch of the cowboy flair with his hat.
Teammates Chuck Clark, L.J. Fort and Jaylon Ferguson were also in attendance and the Ravens Flock was showing love!