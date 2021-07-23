SociaLight: Ravens Male Cheerleaders Compete on 'Beat Shazam' With Jamie Foxx

Ravens Cheerleaders are making moves this week.
Former Ravens cheerleader Summer Wilson is in the newly-dropped Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and last night, male cheerleaders Ray and Melvin, competed on "Beat Shazam" with Jamie Foxx.
"Beat Shazam" is an interactive game show that has teams of two go against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. The team with the most money will go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to $1 million.
No offense to Foxx, but I think it's safe to say Ray and Melvin stole the show.
The guys, however, did not win.
That's OK though. Being that the Ravens are the only team in the NFL to have a male stunt team, the guys are already winners.