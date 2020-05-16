Presented by

Saturday, May 16, 2020 11:00 AM

SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane

051620_SociaLight

Even though Marquise Brown hasn't been able to come to the Under Armour Performance Center, he's clearly been working out.

This week, Hollywood posted some more videos, and they've gotten even more insane.

Related Links

On another note, quarantine boredom has led a lot of us to try some obscure new things, but Marlon Humphrey wins. Walking a cat? That's a new one.

Marlon broke it down in three "simple steps":

  1. Get a leash. (Ravens purple, obviously)
  2. Secure a big, open field.
  3. Get to the cat's level.

He even stops on command!

Same Snowflake, same.

View this post on Instagram

Friday night vibes 😺How’s your Friday night going?

A post shared by Snowflake (@itssnowwflake) on

Related Content

Patrick Queen shares a photo of his mother on Mother's Day
news

SociaLight: Patrick Queen Hooks His Mom Up for Mother's Day

To all the moms in the Ravens Flock, this one is for you!
SociaLight: Matthew Judon Welcomes Rookies With the Important Questions
news

SociaLight: Matthew Judon Welcomes Rookies With the Important Questions

How will the Ravens rookies fit into the family? Outside linebacker Matthew Judon made sure they're gamers.
SociaLight: Choose Your Ravens Quarantine House
news

SociaLight: Choose Your Ravens Quarantine House

We posed the hypothetical this week asking which group of Ravens you'd prefer to quarantine with. The players had some lively debate.
SociaLight: Gus Edwards and Justice Hill Are Quarantining Together
news

SociaLight: Gus Edwards and Justice Hill Are Quarantining Together

Their quarantine activities include hiking, playing Uno and cutting hair … all on TikTok. Plus Justice dished on a Reddit AMA.
SociaLight: Matthew Judon's Dating Show Headlines Quarantine Activities
news

SociaLight: Matthew Judon's Dating Show Headlines Quarantine Activities

Ronnie Stanley took on fans in a FIFA challenge, Chuck Clark is making workout videos in his garage and Robert Griffin III is making the most of couples workouts.
SociaLight: Pat Ricard Dishes In Reddit AMA
news

SociaLight: Pat Ricard Dishes In Reddit AMA

With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping us all at home, here at the Ravens we're doing our part to keep you entertained and in touch with your favorite team! 
CB Marlon Humphrey and his sister pose after fishing.
news

SociaLight: Video Games, TikTok Challenges, Fishing, And More Ravens COVID-19 Activities

Ravens players are just like you, trying to pass the time as we all practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Is Back Home Playing Street Ball
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Is Back Home Playing Street Ball

Lamar Jackson loves kids and loves playing ball, no matter when, where and what he's wearing.
FB Patrick Ricard and his wife Hayley on their wedding day.
news

SociaLight: Pat Ricard Is on the Most Epic Trip

Fullback Pat Ricard recently tied the knot, marrying his high school sweetheart, Hayley Chesson.
WR Willie Snead IV and his barber after getting a hair cut in West Palm Beach, Florida.
news

SociaLight: Willie Snead Debuts New Look, Big Life Changes for the Ravens 

Vacations, weddings and babies. Oh, and haircuts. That's what the offseason is made of.
C Bradley Bozeman smiles after eating a 72 oz. steak at The Big Texan.
news

SociaLight: Bradley Bozeman Crushes a 72-Ounce Steak Challenge

Bradley Bozeman is the steak eating champion of the NFL, but hopefully left room for his teammates' custom-decorated cakes.

Advertising