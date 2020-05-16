SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane

Even though Marquise Brown hasn't been able to come to the Under Armour Performance Center, he's clearly been working out.
This week, Hollywood posted some more videos, and they've gotten even more insane.
On another note, quarantine boredom has led a lot of us to try some obscure new things, but Marlon Humphrey wins. Walking a cat? That's a new one.
Marlon broke it down in three "simple steps":
- Get a leash. (Ravens purple, obviously)
- Secure a big, open field.
- Get to the cat's level.
He even stops on command!
Same Snowflake, same.