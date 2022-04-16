50 Words or Less: Special Prospects Could Challenge Need in Draft

The lack of pre-draft wide receiver chatter has been both refreshing and strange, but after Sammy Watkins signed with the Green Bay Packers this week, you have to wonder if the Ravens will draft one. DeCosta likes to keep taking shots at that spot and has five fourth-round picks.

Anybody suggesting the Ravens should invest a first-round pick in a quarterback should consider how that worked out for the Packers and Jordan Love. Not the same scenarios, but both unnecessary and extremely costly insurance policies. Simply put, it's not happening.

The Ravens are in the insurance market this offseason with so many star players coming back from season-ending injuries. But with needs elsewhere, it's tough to envision spending a first-round pick on an offensive tackle, for example, that would be out of position if things go according to plan.