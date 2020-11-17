Steady Willie Snead IV Is Ready for Season's Defining Stretch

Willie Snead IV already has more receiving yards than he did last season. But if you measure the veteran wide receiver simply by statistics, you're missing the bigger picture.

"I'm seeing from Willie what we always get from Willie," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's an incredibly steady player, a very consistent player. He's in the right spots, he'll make tough catches, he does the dirty work as far as blocking, he's always prepared.

"He's a guy you can count on, and those are the kind of guys you've got to have out there. In those kinds of games, the guys who you can count on to be in the right spot, do the right thing, make the good, solid play, that's invaluable. And players need to understand that. That's what he does. Willie is exceptional at that."

With the Ravens (6-3) dealing with significant injuries and battling for a playoff spot with seven games remaining, Snead's presence (25 catches, 356 yards, three touchdowns) is critical to the Ravens down the stretch. Fourteen of his receptions have come over the last three games, and Snead scored both Baltimore touchdowns during their 23-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Now in his seventh NFL season, Snead entered the league as a guy who wasn't expected to make it. He was undrafted rookie from Ball State who was cut by both the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers as a rookie in 2014 before he stuck with the New Orleans Saints. Some receivers were faster. Others were bigger. But few were more determined.

Nothing has come easy for Snead in the NFL, and the remainder of the season won't be easy for Baltimore. But this is Snead's kind of situation. He's built to handle adversity, and he still believes the 2020 Ravens are built that way, too. He is the team's most experienced receiver, and he knows how to put the highs and lows of a long season into perspective.

"I don't think this loss is going to define our season by any means," Snead said following Sunday's game. "I give the Patriots a lot of credit. They did what they had to do to win the game. We just have to be better, and I think we will continue to take strides in the passing game [and] offensively as a whole, and we'll get better from this.