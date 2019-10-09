Stepping in for Tony Jefferson, Chuck Clark Feels Ready to Ace His Test

Ranked No. 1 overall defensively last season, the Ravens are ranked 21st heading into Week 6. Giving up big plays as been an issue, and Clark hopes his presence will play a role in preventing some of the defensive miscues that have hurt Baltimore's defense. If there's one player the Ravens expect to be in the right place at the right time, it's Clark. He takes film study very seriously because it has helped him become a better player.

"Just understanding the whole defense, making calls, knowing where to be, being very reliable," Clark said. "Just being a football player, a student of the game. Before you go out there, you've got to know what you're doing. You need to be prepared."

Clark played a season-high 16 snaps against the Steelers after Jefferson went down, and his snap count figures to be much higher Sunday against the Bengals. Clark believes playing next to an established veteran like Thomas will be a huge plus. They have a good rapport and Clark believes their chemistry will carry over to the field.

"We're building that chemistry and it starts with communication," Clark said. "You get a feel for it in practice and then it carries over into games. It's a process but I've been here long enough to feel comfortable in this defense."

This is also an exciting time for Clark off the field. He and his wife, Aysha, are expecting their first child on Oct. 15, a baby girl. Clark smiled when asked about it.

"I can't wait," Clark said, beaming.

He also can't wait to become a bigger part of the Ravens' defense. There's going to be a lot of new responsibility on his plate.

But Clark isn't a rookie being thrown into the fire. He's a third-year player ready to seize an opportunity.