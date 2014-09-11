Steve Smith, Owen Daniels Born For This Rivalry

Smith consistently shrugged off tacklers after making his catches to fight for extra yards, and he even drew two facemask penalties on the Steelers.

"Steve said something to me that he was born for AFC North football," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I know he was having fun."

Daniels and Smith are both fiery players, and they showed that Thursday. Smith quickly jumped up and celebrated with his patented ball spin after a catch over the middle, and Daniels capped off his first Baltimore touchdown with a powerful spike in the end zone.

"They're feisty guys," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "They're tough guys – you can tell that."

Mosley showed his playmaking instincts with a forced fumble in the second half to go along with his nine tackles and a pass defensed. He was all over the field, and continued the impressive start to his young career.

"I had a solid game, but individually I know there is a lot more I can work on, especially in the passing game," Mosley said.

The Alabama product is no stranger to big-time rivalries, and he had the Steelers game circled on his calendar for months. This is the first of many Ravens-Steelers games for him, and his game could not have gone much better.