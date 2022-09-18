Steven Means Out With Ankle Injury

The Ravens suffered another injury at outside linebacker Sunday, as veteran Steven Means was carted off the field and ruled out with an ankle injury in the second quarter.

Means was injured on an outside run that the Ravens stopped for a 3-yard loss with tackles from Broderick Washington and Malik Harrison.

Means played 28 snaps against the Jets in Week 1 after being signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad.

The 31-year-old Means was part of the outside linebacker rotation behind Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston, providing important depth with Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and second-round pick David Ojabo (Achilles) still on the injured list.