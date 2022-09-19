Steven Means Suffers Torn Achilles, Out for Year

Sep 19, 2022 at 03:27 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Steven Means

The Ravens lost another outside linebacker as veteran Steven Means suffered a torn Achilles in Week 2 against the Dolphins.

Head Coach John Harbaugh announced the news Monday afternoon that Means is out for the rest of the year.

"Tough one for him; he's torn it before," Harbaugh said. "I think it was the other one, unfortunately, for him. So he'll be out. Played well, great guy, and we appreciate him very much."

Means is the team's second outside linebacker lost to a torn Achilles this season, following Vince Biegel, who went down in training camp. The Ravens also have two other outside linebackers returning from Achilles injuries, Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo.

Baltimore was already thin at outside linebacker and now again has just two healthy ones on the 53-man roster, Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston. Baltimore has one outside linebacker on the practice squad, undrafted rookie Jeremiah Moon. The Ravens released veteran Kyler Fackrell from the practice squad Monday.

The Ravens have had two players go down with season-ending injuries in the first two games. Means follows cornerback Kyle Fuller (knee).

Harbaugh said none of the Ravens' other injuries in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins "look serious at this point." Wide receiver Devin Duvernay suffered a concussion and cornerback Pepe Williams went down late with an ankle injury.

Harbaugh said the Ravens have a "good chance" at getting some more cornerbacks back this week after Brandon Stephens (quad) had to sit and Marlon Humphrey was limited by a groin issue.

