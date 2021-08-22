Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Panthers Preseason 2

S Chuck Clark

Elliott wasn't the only active safety. His partner registered three tackles in his limited action. Clark also laid the hammer on Hubbard on the play after Elliott's sack, causing a fumble that was recovered by the Panthers but also helped lead to the missed field goal. The Ravens' starting safety duo dominated the early part of the game.

S Nigel Warrior

Warrior led the team with four solo tackles and had a nice pass deflection as well. He overcame a leg injury earlier in the camp to return to the field and make a statement. After spending last year on the practice squad, Warrior has made the Ravens' safety room quite crowded full of talent this offseason. Head Coach John Harbaugh said there will be very difficult decisions in the secondary.

Offensive Line

After the quarterbacks were under duress for much of the preseason opener, the offensive line took strides forward in the second game. It helped that right guard Kevin Zeitler was back in the starting lineup. The starting offensive line, from left to right, was Patrick Mekari, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva. Ronnie Stanley wasn't ready to play in a preseason game, but that could be four of the Ravens' five starters, and it showed. Baltimore's offensive line depth also played better, as the second- and third-stringers paved the way from a strong rushing attack in the second half.

