Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Panthers Preseason 2

Aug 21, 2021 at 10:50 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082121-Stock-Watch
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S DeShon Elliot

RB Ty'Son Williams

There was already buzz about Williams deserving serious consideration for the third running back spot on the 53-man roster. After tonight, he may be deserving of more than that. Williams made the best play of the game, a 20-yard touchdown run in which he cut back, juked a tackler in the second level, dragged another, then dove into the end zone. Williams also converted a fourth-and-1 carry earlier in the fourth quarter, extending a drive that ended in a field goal. Justice Hill has been sidelined the past week by an ankle injury and Williams, who finished with 47 yards on 10 carries, is capitalizing.

QB Tyler Huntley

Huntley's first pass of the game was intercepted on a tipped ball and he started 0-for-4. After that, the second-year backup displayed good accuracy in completing 24 of his next 30 passes for 187 yards in what was an efficient night. He also had seven carries for 23 yards. This is the kind of steady performance the Ravens want to see from their No. 2. Huntley was particularly strong on third down, where he went 10 of 16. Baltimore gave Huntley (pretty much) the entire game and he delivered a win.

S DeShon Elliott

On the Panthers' first 11 offensive snaps, Elliott made four tackles, including two for loss and a sack. On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Elliott shed a block and wrapped up Panthers running back Chubba Hubbard by his legs for a loss. On the next drive, Elliott blitzed up the middle to get a sack, pushing Carolina back six yards and ending with a missed field goal.

S Chuck Clark

Elliott wasn't the only active safety. His partner registered three tackles in his limited action. Clark also laid the hammer on Hubbard on the play after Elliott's sack, causing a fumble that was recovered by the Panthers but also helped lead to the missed field goal. The Ravens' starting safety duo dominated the early part of the game.

S Nigel Warrior

Warrior led the team with four solo tackles and had a nice pass deflection as well. He overcame a leg injury earlier in the camp to return to the field and make a statement. After spending last year on the practice squad, Warrior has made the Ravens' safety room quite crowded full of talent this offseason. Head Coach John Harbaugh said there will be very difficult decisions in the secondary.

Offensive Line

After the quarterbacks were under duress for much of the preseason opener, the offensive line took strides forward in the second game. It helped that right guard Kevin Zeitler was back in the starting lineup. The starting offensive line, from left to right, was Patrick Mekari, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva. Ronnie Stanley wasn't ready to play in a preseason game, but that could be four of the Ravens' five starters, and it showed. Baltimore's offensive line depth also played better, as the second- and third-stringers paved the way from a strong rushing attack in the second half.

RB Gus Edwards

Edwards was a beneficiary of that improved offensive line play, but he picked up plenty of yards on his own. Edwards missed the first preseason game because of a family matter, but he showed the bus is up and running with four rushes for 28 yards (7.0 average), including carrying some tacklers for more yardage. The best part may be his new Gus "The Bus" chain.

K Jake Verity

The undrafted rookie kicker from East Carolina returned "home" and drilled a 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. He's now 3-for-3 in the preseason, hitting from 42, 53 and 44 yards. Verity continues to show that he's deserving of a kicking job elsewhere in the NFL and teams are surely watching.

WR Tylan Wallace

Wallace showed his physicality when he made a Panthers defender miss, bursting up the sideline for a 27-yard gain that set up the Ravens' first touchdown to take a 10-3 lead in the third quarter. Wallace also had an 11-yard catch earlier on the drive. However, Wallace did have a chance at a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a perfectly-thrown pass by Huntley, but he allowed the defender to come back and make a play on it for an incompletion.

TE Josh Oliver

A red-zone fumble is not a good look for a player on the cusp of making the Ravens' 53-man roster. Behind Mark Andrews, Oliver has been Baltimore's best receiving tight end in practice, but he's got to hold onto the ball after hauling it in. On the flip side, Oliver bounced back after the error to lead the Ravens in receiving with seven catches for 50 yards on a whopping 10 targets – more than twice that of anybody else on the team.

