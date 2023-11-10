How Geno Stone Is Making Interceptions a Weekly Thing

Stone is building quite a trophy case at home as he keeps collecting game balls from Head Coach John Harbaugh, along with footballs that he's intercepted. According to his mother, none of his success has changed him.

"Geno never shows much excitement, he's just super laid back, mellow," Erin Stone said. "I'm that mom who's in the stands screaming and running all around. But Geno's always focused, never gloats. When he puts his mind to something, it's 100% focus. That's where he is, but I'm so happy for him."

Williams (hamstring) has practiced all week and could return to action Sunday, which raises the question of how much Stone's role will change moving forward. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald called it "a great problem to have" when Williams, Kyle Hamilton and Stone are all healthy, and Macdonald often uses packages that feature three safeties.

Stone isn't stressing over his role moving forward.

"Marcus is a playmaker, he's shown it since he stepped in the league," Stone said. "I'm not worried about it. I know whenever I get out there, I'm going to make the most of my opportunity. Things aren't given to you in this league. You have to earn them."

Stone's teammates are happy to see him in the spotlight, knowing the work he's put in to achieve success. Hamilton says Stone is simply getting what he's always deserved, and that recent run of interceptions should never be taken for granted.

"Picks are a hard thing to come by in this league," Hamilton said. "Sacks, touchdowns, tackles for loss, are all things that happen pretty often. But it's hard to pick off quarterbacks in this league and it's pretty dope to see him doing it.