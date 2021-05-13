Storylines to Follow at Rookie Minicamp

Getting Ben Cleveland Up to Speed at Left Guard

Head Coach John Harbaugh made it no secret that he was stoked when the Cleveland fell to the Ravens with the 94th-overall pick. Cleveland's nickname is "Big Country," and coming to the Ravens gives him a big opportunity to show he's ready to start as a rookie.

The better Cleveland looks, the greater chance he has to take over as the starting left guard if Bradley Bozeman moves to center. Cleveland's 6-foot-6, 357-pound size and natural strength will take him far, but in order to be an immediate starter, he will have to get up to speed with the scheme and NFL's demand for consistent technique.

Watching Tylan Wallace Work at Wide Receiver

Wallace was a playmaker in college who was a master at getting open, or making contested catches when he wasn't open. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Wallace played bigger than his size, and the Ravens hope that trait transfers to the next level. It will be harder to routinely make so many contested catches against bigger, more physical cornerbacks in the NFL, so Wallace continue to develop many ways to get open.

Just like Bateman, Wallace will be defended by Baltimore's talented group of cornerbacks once training camp starts, so he'll be tested on a daily basis. Rookie camp will give new Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin and new Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams their first chance to work with the two wide receivers that the Ravens drafted.

Finding Gems Among the Undrafted Rookies

Undrafted rookie safety Ar'Darious Washington of TCU was expected to be drafted by many scouts. The Ravens may be looking for more depth at the position, although third-round cornerback Brandon Stephens is seen as player with the potential to play safety in the NFL.