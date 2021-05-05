Shaun Wade Explains His 2020 Adversity, Confident in His Talent

Wade has been on the Ravens' radar since last season, and when he was still available Day 3, General Manager Eric DeCosta made his move. The unusual circumstances caused by COVID-19 forced scouts to consider more factors when assessing draft prospects. When watching Wade, the Ravens harkened back to how well he played in 2019.

"He's played a lot of good football in a very good conference," DeCosta said.

"Shaun was one of those guys that opted-out and came back in. Some guys went through some struggles, and you just watch how they competed," Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz added. "You know they may have been dealing with something this year. While they were playing, maybe [it wasn't] the same preparation, in terms of getting ready for the season."

Not only can Wade blanket slot receivers, he excels as a blitzer, which will be in asset in Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's system. The Ravens seem like a good fit for Wade, who thinks like a winner and plans to play like one in Baltimore.