Late for Work 3/15: Takeaways From Ravens' Quiet First Day of Free Agency

Takeaways From Ravens' Quiet First Day of Free Agency

While several teams were making a splash on a frenzied first day of free agency, the Ravens were treading water. Baltimore did not agree to terms with any outside free agents or any of its own.

It might be frustrating for Ravens fans to see players on their wish lists headed elsewhere, but the team's inactivity on Day 1 shouldn't be surprising.

"If you are taken aback by the fact that the Ravens have yet to get on the free-agent board, you probably haven't studied or followed how Ozzie Newsome and his successor, Eric DeCosta, have approached free agency," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "They typically take a backseat in the early hours of free agency, often waiting for the prices to come down."

Zrebiec noted that markets for positions the Ravens are expected to target in free agency —offensive tackle, safety, edge rusher and inside linebacker — didn't move much yesterday.

"It was always unlikely that the Ravens were going to do much more than sign a couple of outside free agents and then re-sign a handful of their own players," Zrebiec wrote. "That's just what their cap situation calls for and how they've always done things. They have to be selective.