Takeaways From Ravens Week 1 Depth Chart

The Ravens' first depth chart of the regular season was released Tuesday as the team prepares for Sunday's season opener against the Jets.
Here are the biggest takeaways from the first 53-man depth chart of the regular season:
- Ben Powers is listed as the starting left guard, the apparent winner of the competition that started in training camp. Ben Cleveland is listed as Powers' backup and is also the backup at right guard.
- There are only two outside linebackers listed on the depth chart – starting RUSH linebacker Odafe Oweh and starting SAM linebacker Justin Houston. The Ravens have two outside linebackers on reserve/PUP – last year's sack leader Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and second-round pick David Ojabo (Achilles). Practice squad outside linebackers Steven Means and Jeremiah Moon are eligible to be elevated for Sunday's game, while inside linebacker Malik Harrison can also swing outside.
- Devin Duvernay is listed as the starting wide receiver opposite Rashod Bateman. Demarcus Robinson and James Proche II are the top backups. Duvernay and Proche will have an opportunity to be targeted far more frequently than last season, while Robinson could also play a significant role in the rotation.
- Chuck Clark remains the starting strong safety with free-agent addition Marcus Williams next to him at free safety. First-round rookie safety Kyle Hamilton is listed as the backup free safety, with Geno Stone the backup strong safety. Macdonald will have the option to deploy three safeties when he sees fit, using their strengths to create favorable matchups and disguise defensive looks.
- J.K. Dobbins' status for Week 1 has yet to be determined, but he's listed as the top running back on the depth chart. The order is Dobbins, Mike Davis, Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake. It will be interesting to see how carries are divided among the backs, particularly early in the season, with Dobbins coming back from a serious knee injury. Gus Edwards is on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the season.
- All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley is listed as the starter after returning to practice Monday for the first time this year. Stanley's status for Sunday is uncertain and Ja'Wuan James, listed as Stanley's backup, would take over and make his Ravens debut if Stanley can't go.
- First-round pick Tyler Linderbaum is the starting center, expected to make his regular season debut in that role against the Jets. Linderbaum missed two weeks in August with a foot injury but played nine snaps in the preseason finale and looked ready to roll. Versatile veteran Patrick Mekari, listed as Linderbaum's backup, can play all five offensive line positions. Rookie Daniel Faalele is listed as the backup right tackle behind veteran Morgan Moses.
- The Ravens' starting three defensive linemen on the depth chart are Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce and Justin Madubuike. Brent Urban backs up Campbell at defensive end, while Broderick Washington backs up Madubuike at defensive tackle. Third-round pick Travis Jones, who is sidelined with a knee injury, is listed as the backup nose tackle behind Pierce.
- Patrick Queen is the starter at weakside linebacker, backed up by Harrison and Del'Shawn Phillips, while veteran Josh Bynes is the starter at middle linebacker. Kristian Welch is listed as Bynes' primary backup with undrafted rookie Josh Ross listed as the No. 3 middle linebacker.
- Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are the starting cornerbacks, with Peters looking to return Sunday after missing all last season with a knee injury. Peters returned to practice Aug. 15 but did not play during the preseason. Backing up Humphrey is veteran Kyle Fuller, who is listed ahead of rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis. Brandon Stephens is listed as Peters' backup ahead of rookie Pepe Williams, who had a strong training camp. The Ravens have a deep corner room featuring several corners who capable of playing in the slot or outside, and new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald is expected to utilize their versatility.