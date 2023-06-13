Presented by

Practice Report: Takeaways From Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp

Jun 13, 2023 at 07:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

061323PR
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Nelson Agholor
  • Veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who was signed during free agency, was open consistently and had another strong day after a solid showing during OTAs. Agholor is rising to the challenge in the very early competition for reps at wide receiver.
  • Odell Beckham Jr. made one diving catch during 11-on-11 action, but most of his work came during drills in the early portion of practice. Beckham made decisive cuts and caught every pass thrown his way.
  • Second-year tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar continued to flash, making catches using their big bodies to present quarterback-friendly targets. Playing behind All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, Likely and Kolar are building a case to find their roles in Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's scheme.
  • Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Kevin Zeitler were back on the field after not participating in OTAs, giving the offensive line a more complete look. Entering minicamp on a healthy note gives Stanley a jump on his preparation that he hasn't had for several seasons.
  • Rock Ya-Sin dropped a potential interception but was rarely out of position when targeted. Ya-Sin seems to be making a seamless transition to Baltimore's defense as a potential starting cornerback.
  • Cornerbacks Ar'Darius Washington and Daryl Worley each had an interception and defended well in coverage. There's an opportunity for both corners to earn reps, with the rotation behind Marlon Humphrey and Ya-Sin yet to be determined.
  • Outside linebacker David Ojabo flashed into the backfield several times with quick pass rushing moves, which has been a theme during the offseason. Veteran outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was back after missing OTAs, but his time on the field was limited as Ojabo and Odafe Oweh got consistent reps.
  • First-round pick Zay Flowers was back in action, after missing some time during OTAs with what Head Coach John Harbaugh said was a "minor tweak." Flowers ran routes crisply and showed no sign of discomfort.
  • Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley threw several nice touch passes for completions while sharing reps with Lamar Jackson, Anthony Brown and Josh Johnson. Huntley battled with shoulder tendinitis in 2022 but has thrown the ball well this offseason.
  • Defensive tackle Broderick Washington and outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon each deflected a pass during 11-on-11 drills. It was a high-energy first day of minicamp, as players on both sides of the ball had their moments.

