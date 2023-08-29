10 Takeaways From Ravens' Initial 53-Man Roster

Takeaways

1. Tyler Huntley remains the team's No. 2 quarterback, despite missing the past two preseason games with a hamstring injury. Josh Johnson was released, but he could stay with the team via the practice squad and could be called up for gameday.

2. Undrafted running back Keaton Mitchell made the team, as the Ravens opted to keep four running backs. Mitchell showed his explosiveness in training camp practices and again in the first two preseason games. Now it will be interesting to see if he can carve out a gameday role.

3. Undrafted rookie outside linebacker Malik Hamm also made the team. A local Baltimore product who grew up dreaming of playing for the Ravens, Hamm had a sack in the preseason opener and has been a practice standout.

4. Part of the reason why Hamm made the team may be because outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is required to miss at least the first four games as he remains on the NFI list and continues to work his way back from a knee ailment.