10 Takeaways From Ravens' Initial 53-Man Roster

Aug 29, 2023 at 07:48 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

082923roster

The Ravens made their remaining roster moves to get to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Here are the moves:

Waived

  • WR Tarik Black, QB Anthony Brown, G Tykeem Doss, CB Tae Hayes, CB Kyu Kelly, CB Jeremy Lucien, G Tashawn Manning, TE/FB Ben Mason, OLB Jeremiah Moon, DT Rayshad Nichols, WR James Proche II, LB Josh Ross, WR Sean Ryan, OT Jaylon Thomas, TE Travis Vokolek, LB Kristian Welch, RB Owen Wright

Terminated (vested veterans)

  • DT Angelo Blackson, RB Melvin Gordon III, QB Josh Johnson, C Sam Mustipher, DB Kevon Seymour, T David Sharpe, WR Laquon Treadwell, DE Brent Urban, DB Daryl Worley

Reserve/Non-Football Injury

  • OLB Tyus Bowser, LS Nick Moore, G Andrew Vorhees

Full Ravens Initial 53-Man Roster

Here's the Ravens' full 53-man roster for the 2023 season.

The Ravens' initial 53-man roster is as follows:

Offense

  • QB (2): Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley
  • RB (4): J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell
  • TE/FB (4): Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Patrick Ricard
  • WR (6): Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace
  • O-Line (9): Ronnie Stanley, John Simpson, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler, Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele, Ben Cleveland, Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Defense

  • D-Line (4): Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Travis Jones
  • ILB (5): Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Trenton Simpson, Del'Shawn Phillips
  • OLB (5): Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Jadeveon Clowney, Tavius Robinson, Malik Hamm
  • CB (7): Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin, Ronald Darby, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Arthur Maulet, Damarion "Pepe" Williams
  • S (4): Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone, Ar'Darius Washington

Specialists

  • K (1): Justin Tucker
  • P (1): Jordan Stout
  • LS (1): Tyler Ott
082923lounge

Reaction to Ravens Roster Cuts | The Ravens Lounge Podcast #505

Our insiders, Mink and Garrett, talk about the biggest surprises, best stories, and potential upcoming moves as the Ravens got down to 53 players Tuesday.

Listen On Apple Podcasts

Takeaways

1. Tyler Huntley remains the team's No. 2 quarterback, despite missing the past two preseason games with a hamstring injury. Josh Johnson was released, but he could stay with the team via the practice squad and could be called up for gameday.

2. Undrafted running back Keaton Mitchell made the team, as the Ravens opted to keep four running backs. Mitchell showed his explosiveness in training camp practices and again in the first two preseason games. Now it will be interesting to see if he can carve out a gameday role.

3. Undrafted rookie outside linebacker Malik Hamm also made the team. A local Baltimore product who grew up dreaming of playing for the Ravens, Hamm had a sack in the preseason opener and has been a practice standout.

4. Part of the reason why Hamm made the team may be because outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is required to miss at least the first four games as he remains on the NFI list and continues to work his way back from a knee ailment.

5. Baltimore kept guard Ben Cleveland and released backup center Sam Mustipher. Cleveland would have had to go through waivers, while Mustipher is a vested veteran who could re-sign with Baltimore. Cleveland is a top backup at right guard behind Kevin Zeitler and could step in while Sala Aumavae-Laulu develops.

6. The Ravens released rookie fifth-round pick Kyu Kelly, opting instead for veteran slot option Arthur Maulet. Maulet can provide more help in the slot, where the Ravens don't have as much depth.

7. Tylan Wallace won the competition for the sixth wide receiver spot, beating out a crowded and talented field as he improved as a receiver, evidenced by two preseason touchdowns, and is a strong special teams player.

8. The Ravens kept five inside linebackers, with veteran Del'Shawn Phillips taking the final spot. He beat out fellow special teams contributors Kristian Welch and Josh Ross.

9. Cornerback Kevon Seymour and defensive end Brent Urban were both released, but both could be re-signed to the Ravens' 53-man roster soon (after cornerback Damarion "Pepe" Williams goes to injured reserve) or could go to the practice squad and be called up. Both could be playing Week 1 against the Houston Texans. For now, the Ravens have just four defensive linemen on the 53-man roster with Urban, Angelo Blackson, and Rayshad Nichols all released.

10. Running back Melvin Gordon III finished last season on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad and is eligible to have the same role with the Ravens, though undrafted rookie Owen Wright could also land on the P-squad.

