Tavon Young Returns to Practice After Knee Injury

Jun 15, 2021 at 09:58 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

061521-Tavon-Young-Returns

Tavon Young is back on the practice field at the start of Ravens mandatory minicamp.

It remains to be seen how much Young will do in practice, but it's a good sign regardless. Head Coach John Harbaugh will speak with reporters after practice and will shed more light on Young's return.

Young is coming off a second season-ending knee injury, which he suffered on Sept. 20 last season in Houston. He also missed the entire 2017 season because of a torn ACL and the 2019 season because of a neck injury.

As he enters his sixth year, Young has played just two full seasons (2016 and 2018). He was so good in 2018 with 37 tackles, two sacks, two touchdowns, one interception and five passes defensed that the Ravens made him one of the highest-paid slot cornerbacks in the league.

There's never been a question about how strong Young has been when on the field. His feisty play style and talent make him an integral part of the Ravens' defense and a problem for opponents. The issue has been staying on the field.

Now back on it, Young will do everything possible to keep it that way.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Ravens Have Answered Most of Their Biggest Offseason Questions

This week's mandatory minicamp provides the clearest snapshot yet, with a full complement of veterans on the practice field. It's a good time to take stock.
news

Late for Work 6/15: Keyshawn Johnson: Keith Williams Will Make Receiving Corps '20 Times Better'

Qadry Ismail discusses whether the Ravens have a No. 1 wide receiver on their roster. Nate Burleson says the Ravens will be the most fun team to watch in 2021. Future headlines from a successful regular season.
news

Top Storylines to Watch at Minicamp

The Ravens begin mandatory minicamp practices on Tuesday, and plenty of wide receivers will be vying to grab attention.  
news

Devin Duvernay Is Expecting 'Great Things' in Year 2

After a season with 20 catches for 201 yards, Devin Duvernay could have an elevated role in 2021.
news

SociaLight: Behind the Scenes at Media Day

One of the biggest days of the year for NFL media departments is Media Day. Check out some of today's best shots.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Mixon Will Be Bengals' Workhorse 

Jarvis Landry won't shy away from the Browns and their fans talking Super Bowl. The Steelers are reportedly one of the NFL's most highly vaccinated teams.
news

Late for Work 6/14: What Will It Take for the Ravens to Win the Super Bowl?

Charles Clay reportedly worked out for the Ravens. Whose stock is up after OTAs? Don't worry about unsigned draft picks. 
news

Ravens Announce Five Personnel Promotions

Nick Matteo, Andrew Raphael, Joey Cleary, Corey Frazier and Chas Stallard have received promotions from General Manager Eric DeCosta.
news

Odafe Oweh Signs Rookie Contract With Ravens

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, one of Baltimore's two first-round draft picks, has signed his four-year rookie deal.
news

Late for Work 6/11: Bill Polian: Lamar Jackson Has the Weapons to Take Next Step As Passer 

Todd Gurley reportedly leaves Baltimore without a deal. NFL Network pundits are high on J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Analyst says the Ravens have one of the biggest roster concerns in the NFL. Signing Ja'Wuan James is a savvy move. Is Marquise Brown on the hot seat?
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson, Other Ravens Not Fans of the Cicadas

Brood X has overtaken the Under Armour Performance Center. For many players, this is their first experience with the 17-year screaming cicadas.
Advertising