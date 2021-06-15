Tavon Young Returns to Practice After Knee Injury

Young is coming off a second season-ending knee injury, which he suffered on Sept. 20 last season in Houston. He also missed the entire 2017 season because of a torn ACL and the 2019 season because of a neck injury.

As he enters his sixth year, Young has played just two full seasons (2016 and 2018). He was so good in 2018 with 37 tackles, two sacks, two touchdowns, one interception and five passes defensed that the Ravens made him one of the highest-paid slot cornerbacks in the league.

There's never been a question about how strong Young has been when on the field. His feisty play style and talent make him an integral part of the Ravens' defense and a problem for opponents. The issue has been staying on the field.