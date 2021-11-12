Tavon Young Suffers Foot Injury

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey is capable of covering slot receivers and tight ends, but if Young misses more playing time, the Ravens will have to make further adjustments in the secondary. It could mean more playing time for veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith, who has played just 11 total snaps the past two games, or cornerback Chris Westry, who was activated off injured reserve and played 17 snaps against the Dolphins. It was Westry's first game since suffering a knee injury in the season-opener.