Tavon Young Suffers Foot Injury

Nov 12, 2021 at 12:15 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111221-Young
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Tavon Young

The Ravens suffered another injury to their secondary during Thursday night's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Veteran cornerback Tavon Young left the game with a foot injury in the third quarter and did not return. After the game, Head Coach John Harbaugh said the severity of Young's injury had yet to be determined.

"We haven't had any reports since he left the game on that," Harbaugh said.

Young is having a strong year after missing the 2020 season with a torn ACL. One of the NFL's top nickel cornerbacks, Young is a tenacious tackler and excellent blitzer with 16 tackles, two sacks and an interception. Young has made key plays in victories over the Colts, Chiefs, and Lions this season.

The Ravens have already lost Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters and starting safety DeShon Elliott to season-ending injuries.

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey is capable of covering slot receivers and tight ends, but if Young misses more playing time, the Ravens will have to make further adjustments in the secondary. It could mean more playing time for veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith, who has played just 11 total snaps the past two games, or cornerback Chris Westry, who was activated off injured reserve and played 17 snaps against the Dolphins. It was Westry's first game since suffering a knee injury in the season-opener.

